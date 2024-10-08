Police Blotter Oct 1. to Oct. 7

By Sarah Sternhagen, Editor-in-Chief

Towson University Police

Oct. 2, 2024: Two students that had recently ended their relationship got into an altercation where one student’s phone was broken.

Oct. 3, 2024: A faculty member reported theft of equipment from the Science Complex.

Oct. 3, 2024: Two maintenance team members and a staff member reported graffiti in the first floor men’s bathroom at 7800 York Road.

Oct. 3, 2024: A student reported a fraud incident.

Oct. 4, 2024: A resident student was referred to the Student Council for underage drinking and public intoxication at Harris Hall.

Oct. 4, 2024: A person reported being defrauded by a student.

Oct. 5, 2024: A person reported being assaulted at TU Arena.

Baltimore County Police Department Precinct 6 – Towson

Oct. 3, 2024: Several burglars broke into and stole property from 1700 E. Joppa Road and fled by vehicle.