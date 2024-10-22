Police Blotter Oct. 15 to Oct. 21

By Sarah Sternhagen, Editor-in-Chief

Towson University Police

Oct. 17, 2024: A staff member reported graffiti on a Towson University sign and guard rail.

Baltimore County Police Department Precinct 6 – Towson

Oct. 11, 2024: A known suspect committed first-degree assault with a weapon against the victim at 800 Block Dulaney Valley Road.

Oct. 12, 2024: A burglar stole from 800 Block Dulaney Valley Road and was arrested.

Oct. 13, 2024: A person broke into 1800 Block Cobourg Court, assaulted the victim and stole property.

Oct. 16, 2024: A group of people with a weapon stole from the victim at Bosley Avenue and Fairmount Avenue.

Oct. 16, 2024: A person with a weapon stole from 6300 Block York Road.

Oct. 17, 2024: A known suspect stole from 6700 Block York Road and was arrested.

Oct. 18, 2024: A person robbed the victim at Unit Block of East Chesapeake Avenue.