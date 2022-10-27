Police blotter: Oct. 19 to Oct. 26

By: Caitlyn Freeman, editor in chief

Towson University Police

Oct. 18, 2022: A threat of bodily harm was made against a student over social media.

Oct. 18, 2022: Attempted online purchases using credit cards from a wallet stolen at Glen Dining Hall.

Oct. 19, 2022: Graffiti was found on the Osler Drive bridge.

Oct. 21, 2022: A non-university affiliate unlawfully entered Residence Tower using someone else’s identification and made verbal threats toward a former partner.

Oct. 24, 2022: A student was arrested at Newell Hall for possession of over 10 grams of marijuana and intent to distribute it.

Oct. 25, 2022: A non-university affiliate was given a citation for theft of TU property at the Science Complex.

Baltimore County Police Precinct 6 – Towson

Oct. 20, 2022: A vehicle was stolen from the 7700 block of Hillsway Avenue in Parkville. Two unknown suspects broke into the car through the front passenger window between 12:01 and 2:00 a.m., police said. Once inside, the suspects started the car. All keys are accounted for.

Oct. 20, 2022: A robbery occurred at the intersection of Mussula road and Pleasant Road in Towson. Two suspects, one known and one unknown, physically assaulted the victim and stole their money, police said.

Oct. 20, 2022: Report of second-degree burglary in the unit block of Allegheny Avenue in Towson. Between 10 p.m. on Oct. 15 and 9 p.m. on Oct. 20, an unknown suspect entered the location and stole items, police said. The suspect also rearranged furniture.

Oct. 21, 2022: A 2020 Dodge Charger was stolen from the 900 block of Southerly Road in Towson.

Oct. 22, 2022: A carjacking occurred at 5:29 a.m. in the 200 block of York Road in Towson after two suspects aimed a firearm at the victim and demanded their keys, police said. Once obtaining the keys, the male and female suspects fled northbound on York Road.

Oct. 24, 2022: Several unknown suspects entered a storage unit in the 1700 block of East Joppa Road in Parkville between Sept. 25 and Oct. 23. The suspects stole an unknown amount of sporting goods, police said.