Police Blotter Oct. 22 to Oct. 28

By Sarah Sternhagen, Editor-in-Chief

Towson University Police Department

Oct. 20, 2024: A person reported a Towson University sign was missing, it was found damaged.

Oct. 23, 2024: A security authority reported a stalking incident at Clara Barton House.

Oct. 23, 2024: A student reported a rape incident committed by someone they used to date.

Oct. 23, 2024: A student reported an incident of fraud.

Oct. 24, 2024: A resident student reported theft of their scooter, after investigation the student reported the scooter was returned.

Oct. 24, 2024: Campus security referred five students to Student Accountability for alcohol violations at Millenium Hall.

Baltimore County Police Department Precinct 6 – Towson

Oct. 20, 2024: A suspect threatened a victim and demanded their property Fairmount Avenue and Dulaney Valley Road.

Oct. 21, 2024: A burglar broke into 1200 Halstead Road and stole multiple items.

Oct. 23, 2024: A burglar broke into 800 Dulaney Valley Road and stole money.

Oct. 23, 2024: Two people committed second degree assault against a victim at 1600 Glen Keith Blvd and were arrested.

Oct. 25, 2024: A person robbed a victim at Yakona Road and Lock Raven Boulevard.