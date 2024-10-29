Police Blotter Oct. 22 to Oct. 28
By Sarah Sternhagen, Editor-in-Chief
Towson University Police Department
Oct. 20, 2024: A person reported a Towson University sign was missing, it was found damaged.
Oct. 23, 2024: A security authority reported a stalking incident at Clara Barton House.
Oct. 23, 2024: A student reported a rape incident committed by someone they used to date.
Oct. 23, 2024: A student reported an incident of fraud.
Oct. 24, 2024: A resident student reported theft of their scooter, after investigation the student reported the scooter was returned.
Oct. 24, 2024: Campus security referred five students to Student Accountability for alcohol violations at Millenium Hall.
Baltimore County Police Department Precinct 6 – Towson
Oct. 20, 2024: A suspect threatened a victim and demanded their property Fairmount Avenue and Dulaney Valley Road.
Oct. 21, 2024: A burglar broke into 1200 Halstead Road and stole multiple items.
Oct. 23, 2024: A burglar broke into 800 Dulaney Valley Road and stole money.
Oct. 23, 2024: Two people committed second degree assault against a victim at 1600 Glen Keith Blvd and were arrested.
Oct. 25, 2024: A person robbed a victim at Yakona Road and Lock Raven Boulevard.