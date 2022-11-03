Police Blotter: Oct. 26 to Nov.2

By: Caitlyn Freeman, editor in chief

Towson University Police

Oct. 26, 2022: university property was stolen from the Science Complex by a non-university affiliate.

Oct. 28, 2022: property was stolen from a locker at West Village Commons.

Nov. 1, 2022: several brick pavers were stolen from the front of Barnes Hall.

Baltimore County Police Precinct 6 – Towson

Oct. 28, 2022: three unidentified individuals tried to enter a commercial building in the 800 Block of York Road in Towson.

Oct. 28, 2022: a vehicle was stolen from the 1800 Block of Dalhousie Court in Parkville between 10:30 p.m. on Oct. 27 and 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 28. All keys are accounted for, and no suspect has been identified.

Oct. 28, 2022: a carjacking occurred in the 6600 Block of Wycombe Way in Parkville after a victim was approached by an armed suspect who threatened to shoot the victim if they did not hand over the keys.

Oct. 29, 2022: a victim was robbed in an alley behind the unit block of Allegheny Avenue in Towson. The victim observed a woman being harassed in the alley, and after inquiring about the situation, multiple individuals began assaulting him. The victim’s phone was stolen, police said.

Oct. 30, 2022: a 2014 Infiniti was stolen from the 1300 Block of Colbury Road in Towson between 2:00 a.m. and 10:00 a.m.

Oct. 30, 2022: Officers responded to an assault with a knife at the intersection of I-83 and Ruxton Road in Towson. The suspect was apprehended, police said.

Oct. 31, 2022: A stabbing occurred in the 8200 Block of Oakleigh Road in Parkville. The suspect entered the property through a back entrance and fled after stabbing the victim with a knife, police said.