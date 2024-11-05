Police Blotter Oct. 29 to Nov. 4

By Sarah Sternhagen, Editor-in-Chief

Towson University Police Department

Oct. 28, 2024: Campus security referred one student to Student Accountability for an alcohol violation at Harris Hall.

Oct. 28, 2024: Campus security referred one student to Student Accountability for an alcohol violation at The Residence at Ten West.

Oct. 29, 2024: A student reported theft of cash from their wallet.

Oct. 29, 2024: A student reported theft of their electric scooter.

Oct. 30, 2024: A student reported assault by an unknown person.

Oct. 31, 2024: An unknown person assaulted a non-affiliate that was expressing grievances related to religion and sexual orientation across from Tiger Plaza.

Nov. 2, 2024: Six students were referred to Student Conduct for alcohol violations at Towson Run Apartments.

Baltimore County Police Precinct 6 – Towson

Oct. 30, 2024: A burglar broke into 1100 Block Glendale Road and stole multiple items.