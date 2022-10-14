Police Blotter: Oct. 7 to 14

By: Caitlyn Freeman, editor in chief

Towson University Police:

Oct. 7, 2022: Property was stolen from the University U Store.

Oct. 7, 2022: A security gate was damaged at West Village Garage.

Baltimore County Police Precinct 6 – Towson

Oct. 6, 2022: A first-degree Burglary occurred in the Unit block of Madison Avenue as an unknown suspect kicked in the residence’s basement door. The suspects fled after an alarm was sounded and no property was stolen.

Oct. 7, 2022: Report of second-degree burglary in the 700 block of Dulaney Valley Road after three unknown suspects broke into the location with a prybar and stole three bicycles.

Oct. 8, 2022: A second-degree burglary occurred in the 700 block of Dulaney Valley Road after three unknown suspects broke a window and attempted to enter the location.