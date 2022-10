By: Caitlyn Freeman, editor in chief

Towson University Police

Oct. 10, 2022: A non-university affiliated person in Barnes Hall transferred intimate pictures from an individual’s phone to their own without consent.

Baltimore County Police Precinct 6 – Towson

Oct. 12, 2022: Chadwick Elementary School was evacuated after a bomb threat was phoned in. Police investigated the building and found no threat. Students and staff then returned to the building.