Police Blotter Sept. 10 to Sept. 16

By Sarah Sternhagen, editor-in-chief

Towson University Police

Sept. 8, 2024: A non-affiliate broke the barricade arm at the entrance to West Village Parking Garage.

Sept. 8, 2024: Two people made threats to assault a person at Scarborough Hall.

Sept. 8, 2024: A student reported an assault by someone they were dating.

Sept. 8, 2024: A student reported the theft of an electric scooter.

Sept. 9, 2024: A person reported assault by a student they were dating.

Sept. 10, 2024: A student reported assault by another student.

Sept. 11, 2024: A person reported assault by a student they were dating.

Sept. 12, 2024: A student reported receiving a threatening email.

Sept. 12, 2024: A student was reported for underage drinking.

Baltimore County Police Department Precinct Six — Towson

Sept. 9, 2024: A person committed first-degree assault with a weapon at 8100 Block of Loch Raven Boulevard.

Sept. 9, 2024: Several suspects arrived by car and robbed the victims at 8500 Block of Chestnut Oak Road.

Sept. 10, 2024: A person committed first-degree assault with a weapon at 700 Block of Fairmount Avenue.

Sept. 15, 2024: A known person committed first-degree assault at a unit on W. Towsontown Boulevard.

Sept. 15, 2024: Four unknown people displayed a weapon and robbed the victims before fleeing by car at 1500 Block of E. Joppa Road.