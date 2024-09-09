Police Blotter Sept. 4 to Sept. 9
By Sarah Sternhagen, Editor-in-Chief
Towson University Police
Sept. 3, 2024: A student reported a rape incident in Glen Tower A.
Sept. 3, 2024: A student reported a fondling incident in Glen Tower A.
Sept. 3, 2024: A person was cited for driving under the influence of alcohol near West Village Commons.
Sept. 5, 2024: A staff member reported a theft from Tiger Express Mart.
Sept 5, 2024: A staff member reported a non-affiliate making a threat to them.
Baltimore County Police Department Precinct Six — Towson
Sept. 5, 2024: A burglar unsuccessfully tried to force entry to 1700 Taylor Avenue.
Sept. 7, 2024: A known suspect robbed a person at Washington Avenue and Allegheny Avenue.
Sept. 8, 2024: A person stole property from 100 Thicket Road.