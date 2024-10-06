Provost Scholarship reduces its minimum GPA requirement for current students

By Alisha Schruefer, contributing writer

The Towson Financial Aid office changed the GPA requirements for current students in its Provost Scholarship. Previously, students were required to have a cumulative GPA of 3.0 or higher. The requirement is now a GPA of 2.75 or higher.

According to Jamie Abell, a spokesperson for the TU Financial Aid office, this change is permanent for the foreseeable future. However, this will not affect the current admission cycle, according to Boyd Bradshaw, the vice president for enrollment management at TU.

Only students admitted to Towson beginning in the fall of 2023 will be affected by this GPA renewal change. Students who are applying to TU as an incoming student are not affected. There are no major changes to the overall scholarship process and all other requirements remain the same.

The timing of this decision aligns with practices to implement policy changes before the start of a new academic year. These changes are typically introduced with ample time to allow students to gradually understand the new requirements, according to Bradshaw.

The reduction in minimum GPA requirement was determined after a thorough review of student performance and success metrics. Many institutions regularly analyze various academic data points to assess how different academic factors, like GPA, correlate with student achievement.

TU’s university admissions has progressed towards the holistic rather than the analytical side recently, and some of its factors have influenced merit scholarship awarding processes as well.

This post has been updated to clarify in the first paragraph that the GPA requirements impact current students only.