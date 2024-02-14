ReusePass comes to Towson | Tiger Bite

At the start of the 2023 fall semester, Towson University’s newest food service provider, Aramark, has been hard at work making many changes to the dining options available on campus.

One of the newest inclusions to campus dining has been the introduction of the ReusePass, a service provided by Topanga.io. The ReusePass allows students to rent out green, reusable Tupperware containers so that they may take food from dining halls and eat wherever they like on campus.

