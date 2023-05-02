Second SGA election to be held to fill senate, justice vacancies

By: Caitlyn Freeman, Editor in Chief

The Election Commission of the Towson University Student Government Association will hold a second, follow-up election on Thursday to fill still-vacant senate and justice positions for the 103rd administration.

The Legislative branch of SGA consists of 25 student senators, 18 of which are elected, the organization’s constitution states.

The Commission hopes to fill the 15 unfilled senate positions and four justice positions, Chris Rindosh, student organizations coordinator, said in an email.

During the first election cycle, which concluded on April 20, only three senator candidates and one justice candidate ran.

The last election saw the sole, uncontested candidate for Chief Justice, Fiyinfoluwa Sanya, win their race with 1,900 votes.

Additionally, Nnanna Robert Uma, Semekate Getachew, and Andy Liu, who ran for senatorial positions, were all elected as they ran unopposed.

To run for an SGA office, candidates must get 200 signatures from students, have at least a 2.5 grade point average and be full-time undergraduate students. The petition form, which became available on April 24, is due May 2 at 4:00 p.m.

The second election will occur on May 4, 2023, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Rindosh said.