‘Second time’s the charm’: Former Wofford forward Messiah Jones commits to Towson

By: Jake Shindel, Sports Editor

The Towson Men’s Basketball team made their first splash in the transfer portal Tuesday afternoon, landing Messiah Jones from Wofford. The senior forward has two years of eligibility left.

Jones played at Wofford for five years but did not play in 2018-19, and in 2021-22 he played five games before suffering a season-ending injury. He averaged 9.8 points and 5.4 rebounds per game this past season.

At Wofford last season, Jones was the team’s starting center, but at 6 feet 6 inches tall, he often struggled on defense and found himself in foul trouble. He averaged over three fouls per game. In 22 minutes per contest, Jones had 179 rebounds throughout the season. 79 came on the offensive end, where he shot 57% from the field. He will be able to start at the power forward spot at Towson.

“I feel like it’ll be my natural position,” Jones said. Out of high school, I did play the four. Honestly, I look at it as a blessing in disguise because I feel like I can be able to guard all five positions.”

Coming out of high school, Jones committed and then de-committed from Drake. After his de-commitment, Towson offered Jones a scholarship and a spot on the team, but he chose to go to Wofford instead. Now, five years later, the forward is at Towson.

“It feels really good. The coaching staff has been recruiting me since I was a senior in high school,” Jones said. “Second time’s the charm.”

Towson Head Coach Pat Skerry said that two of Jones’ strong areas are things that the team struggled with last year.

“Finishing and getting fouls, we struggled with that last year,” Skerry said. “I’m excited for what he can bring.”

Jones is excited to join the current team, which he says is already a good roster.

“I think we can do really big things,” Jones said. “I watched a couple of games, and they have a special team already.”

Jones should start alongside starting forward Charles Thompson, a member of the 2022-23 All-CAA Second Team and the CAA All-Defensive Team. The two should form a strong frontcourt duo.

“Charles, he’s a great player. He’s a really great guy off the court and an amazing player on the court. He’s a natural leader, super strong and super talented around the basket. Just linking up with him will be special. I know he’s going to push me on the court, and I’m going to push him as well.”

Jones will finish his semester at Wofford and then come to Towson over the summer to prepare for the 2023-24 season.

“I’m looking forward to creating more of a bond with the guys. When I was on my visit, I could just feel the connection with those guys. I’m looking forward to linking with them, linking with coaches, and just going to work. I feel like I’m a natural-born leader. I feel like it’s going to be a special year for us, and I can’t wait to get there.”