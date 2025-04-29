Senior’s shine on Senior Day as Towson completes sweep of Drexel

By Tommy Pelle, Deputy Sports Editor

In front of a large crowd of family and friends, the Towson Tigers took on the Drexel Dragons in game three of their weekend series. On the day the Tigers celebrated Senior Day, Towson would take home a 4-3 walkoff win.

The Senior Day festivities started with seniors Elizabeth Yoskowitz, Kristin Toland, Alyssa Bostley, Paige Kostick, Cara Bohner and Madyson Peters catching the ceremonial first pitches from their family members.

The Dragons started off the game hot with their first two hitters recording hits, putting runners on first and second. After both runners advanced on a passed ball, Drexel was threatening with two runners in scoring position with one out.

In response, the Tigers buckled down. Starting pitcher Olivia Trombley got Drexel first baseman Devyn Demchak to strike out swinging to give the Tigers two outs in the inning.

Bohner would make her mark on Senior Day with the third out. A diving play on the ground ball to her left saved multiple runs from being scored.

In the bottom of the first, Towson got their bats going as well. A leadoff walk for Briyana Wright followed by a Bohner single to left put two runners on. After both runners advanced after a Toland sacrifice bunt, a RBI single from Grace Franczyk and a two RBI double from Peters broke open the game 3-0.

After a chaotic first inning for both teams, the starting pitchers for both sides settled in. After Yoskowitz’s single to lead off the second inning, the Tigers did not get another hit until the sixth inning.

In the top of the fifth inning Towson pitcher Trombley faced some trouble. A single, sacrifice bunt and another single put runners on the corners with one out. However, just like the first inning, the Tigers defense stood tall.

With the tying run on first, the Dragons were looking to put Izzy Alamillo into scoring position via a steal. However, a strong throw from Peters behind the dish caught Alamillo in a pickle, resulting in her being tagged out and the run not scoring. Trombley finished out the inning by catching Kylah Reading looking for strike three, leading to a roar of cheers from the fans.

Heading into the top of the seventh the Tigers maintained a 3-1 lead. Three outs stood between Towson and a sweep and a win on Senior Day.

However, Drexel pushed back. With the bases loaded and two outs, a grounder back to Towson pitcher Amanda Medina bounced off the tip of her glove and squibbled into right. The Dragons scored two runs and tied the game at 3-3.

Despite the offensive struggles and large momentum shift in the top half of the seventh, the Tigers wasted no time in taking control back.

A single, bunt single and a dropped pop up loaded the bases with Bohner stepping up to the plate on her Senior Day.

Bohner lined a pitch to Drexel’s shortstop Kalea Calugay. On a bounce Calugay fielded the ball and threw home, trying to keep the game winning run from scoring. Calugay’s throw took Dragons catcher Kelsie Peters up the first base line, allowing Yoskowitz to score the walk off run.

Francyzk finished the day two for three with an RBI. On her senior day, Peters went one for three with two rbis.

The Tigers record now stands at 23-36. Towson’s next game is game one of a three game series against the Delaware Blue Hens from May 1-3, with first pitch scheduled for 5:00 p.m.