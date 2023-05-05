Seven Towson Men’s Lacrosse players awarded 2023 CAA Men’s Lacrosse Awards, most by any team

By: Jill Brewer, Contributing Writer

In the 2023 CAA Men’s Lacrosse Awards, the Towson Men’s Lacrosse team earned seven All-CAA Awards. The awards were announced on May 3, the day before Towson played the University of Delaware at Delaware for the CAA Championship Tournament.

Two All-CAA First team spots were awarded to Kyle Berkeley and Colby Barsz. After being named to the All-CAA Second team last year, Berkeley was named to First Team this season.

Berkeley started all 14 games this season and scored 27 goals, and had 15 assists. Berkeley was also named the CAA Offensive Player of the Week on April 22 when Towson played Monmouth University.

Barsz was named All-CAA First team for the second year in a row after he was the second leading scorer on the team with 27 and accumulated 18 ground balls. He also forced multiple turnovers in six games this season.

Matt Constantinides, Nick DeMaio, Evan Long, Josh Webber and Garrett Zungailia were all named to the All-CAA Second team.

Constantinides is a faceoff specialist for Towson and had a 56.6% win rate that was ranked within the top-20 in Division I Men’s Lacrosse. Constantinides had 196 faceoff wins and 112 ground balls this season.

DeMaio was awarded his first all-conference honor in his college career. DeMaio led Towson’s offense and had the highest number of goals and assists 28 and 20. In his 14 starts, DeMaio had 30 ground balls, and at least three points scored in 10 of Towson’s games this season. Going into the CAA Tournament, DeMaio was also named to the USILA D1 Team of the Week for his four-goal performance against Delaware that secured Towson a spot in the CAA Tournament.

Long was named the All-CAA goalkeeper for his first season starting in goal for Towson. Long led the CAA in save percentage at 52.9% and allowed an average of 10.81 goals per game. Long’s two 20-save games against the previous No. 1 Virginia and Hofstra earned him two CAA Defensive Player of the Week honors.

Webber earned his first All-CAA honor having 11 goals, 11 assists and 17 ground balls this season. Going into the CAA Tournament, Webber had a nine-point scoring streak.

Zungailia also earned his first All-CAA honor, being second on the team in ground balls with 43 and had 27 goals while starting all 14 games for Towson.

Along with the All-CAA First and Second team, Ryan Schrier, Joaquin Villagomez and Mikey Weisshaar were named to the CAA All-Rookie team.

In eight games played, Schrier had scored 14 goals with four hat tricks. Schrier was named the CAA Rookie of the Week on April 10 in Towson’s win against Hofstra.

Villagomez had scored at least one goal in 12 games and had 27 goals on the season and eight assists. He also was named the CAA Rookie of the Week twice this season after having a five-goal game against Mount St. Mary’s and a four-point game against Fairfield.

Coming off of an injury, Weisshaar had played in 12 games and had 16 goals and seven assists. Going into the CAA Tournament, Weisshaar has scored a goal in each of his last seven games, including a three-goal game against Monmouth University on April 24, which got him named the CAA Rookie of the Week.

Towson’s season concluded in the semifinals of the CAA Championship Tournament after losing to Delaware 11-8.