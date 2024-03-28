Sexxy Red to headline Tigerfest 2024

By Daniel Admasu, contributing writer

Sexxy Red will headline the 2024 Tigerfest concert, Towson University’s Campus Activities Board announced Wednesday.

Rapper Lil Poppa will open the show, which will take place on April 19 at the TU Arena.

Students gathered at PAWS erupted at the announcement, a reaction CAB director of programming Tova Turner said was expected.

“She’s a mainstream artist, she’s fun, we see her all over social media,” Turner said. “We expected it.”

About 70 students attended the reveal for activities and a game. Turner said they wanted to do something more fun rather than “just a simple party” as in the past.

Students at the 2024 Tigerfest artist reveal at PAWS. (Daniel Admasu/The Towerlight)

Students reacting to Sexxy Red announced as the 2024 Tigerfest headliner. (Daniel Admasu/The Towerlight)

Lil Poppa will open for Sexxy Red. (Daniel Admasu/The Towerlight)

Students at the 2024 Tigerfest artist reveal at PAWS. (Daniel Admasu/The Towerlight)

Students at the 2024 Tigerfest artist reveal at PAWS. (Daniel Admasu/The Towerlight)

Sophomore Naomi Andrew said she doesn’t know Lil Poppa, “but I listen to Sexxy on the daily, so I’m very excited she’s coming to Towson.”

Booking artists depends on artist availability and CAB’s budget, according to Turner. Last year, Lil Yachty headlined Tigerfest.

“I love Sexxy Red,” senior Camryn Carroll said. “I’m super excited to have her here.”

Tickets for the event can be purchased from Ticketmaster. Towson students can receive a discount by removing the first zero from their TU ID.