SGA holds inauguration for 105th administration

By Morgan Lane, Staff Writer

Towson University’s 105th Student Government Association members were sworn in on Monday to serve for the 2025-26 school year. President Allyyah Aali officially took her oath of office, picking up where former SGA president, Edmund Rhynes, left off.

The inauguration, which took place in the University Union, included a farewell portion for members of the 104th administration. Before new members took the oath, Carolyn Harris, the director of Student Activities, gave an opening speech.

This was followed with remarks by Assistant Vice President for Student Affairs Matt Lenno, before dinner. He left both administrations with advice for the future.

“You must try to do the following: take risks, step outside your comfort zone, that’s what it means to have courage,” Lenno said. “Be resilient to bounce back.”

After dinner was served, Rhynes gave one last speech before members of the 104th administration swore in those who would fill their position.

“What I’m most excited for is the people that you’ll be 12 months from now, when it will be you standing up here, and a new admin in those seats,” Rhynes said.

Senators Quincy Appiah-Koduah, Kamari Williams, Rayne Rivera-Forbes and Kevin Ferrell were the first to take the oath of office.

Senators Natnael Yonas and Ell Miller were not able to attend the ceremony.

Kennedy Bennett, the 104th administration’s attorney general, swore in Fiyinfoluwa Sanya, who will take over the position. Former Treasurer Marlon Mauricio led the oath reading for newly elected treasurer, Madison Allen.

Vice President Liam Brinton was sworn in by former Vice President Simi Sanni.

The last member to take the oath was Aali. With her right hand raised, she set in stone her position as Towson’s 105th SGA president.

Aali gave a speech after her oath, where she thanked her family and friends for their support, and emphasized the significance of growth over perfection.

“Thank you for seeing the greatness in me long before I could see it in myself,” she said.

Vernon Hurte, the senior vice president of Student Affairs and University Life, gave the closing remarks to the ceremony. As a former student government leader, he gave advice to those in the newly filled positions and encouraged them to always show integrity.

The current SGA Executive Board has already begun working on new policies for Towson students.

An earlier version of this article incorrectly said Marlon Mauricio was the outgoing secretary and that Madison Allen was the incoming secretary, the article has been updated to say they were the outgoing and incoming treasurer respectively. The Towerlight regrets this error.