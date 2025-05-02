SGA’s April meetings in recap

By Mia Resnicow, SGA Reporter

Towson University’s Student Government Association met three times in April of 2025 and passed multiple pieces of legislation.

April 1

No quorum.

April 8

Passed Legislation

Resolution #24: Amendments to urge the university to be transparent in the Department of Education’s Title VI investigation into Towson University, passed unanimously.

Reviewed Legislation

Senate Bill #16: Changes language in Article II of the legislative branch to reflect current proceedings and changes to the president pro tempore role.

Senate Bill #18: Addresses executive branch bylaws, updating roles to reflect current proceedings and responsibilities.

Senate Bill #19: Gives senate committee meetings ability to exercise voting power to amend legislation that falls under its jurisdiction.

Senate Resolution #25: Initiative to extend tutoring hours to midnight for the Tutoring and Learning Center.

Stricken

Senate Bill #17: Changes to the bylaws in Article II of the judicial branch.

April 15

Passed Legislation

Senate Bill 16, 18, 19 and senate resolution #25.

Senate Resolution #20: Establishes the parliamentarian role, who assists the general assembly.

Finance Bill #2: Budget funding for student organizations for Fall 2025.

Reviewed Legislation

Senate Bill #21: Supplemental requests go to the appropriations committee.

April 22

No quorum.

April 29

Passed Legislation

Senate Bill #21.

Senate Bill #22: Updating the standing rules of order from two-thirds vote to a majority vote to pass legislation.

Senate Bill #23: Requires all senators to be the primary sponsor of at least two pieces of legislation, 15 for, one against.

Budget Change #2: Relocating the African Diaspora Club’s funding from the travel account into the equipment account.

Budget Change #3: Relocating the Nepalese Student Association funds from its activity account to the equipment account.

Failed Legislation

Senate Resolution #26: Recommending a new position to support the executive cabinet and freshman and transfer council, three for, 12 against.