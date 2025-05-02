Theresa Pratt/The Towerlight
SGA’s April meetings in recap

By Mia Resnicow, SGA Reporter

Towson University’s Student Government Association met three times in April of 2025 and passed multiple pieces of legislation.

April 1

No quorum. 

April 8

Passed Legislation

Resolution #24: Amendments to urge the university to be transparent in the Department of Education’s Title VI investigation into Towson University, passed unanimously. 

Reviewed Legislation

Senate Bill #16: Changes language in Article II of the legislative branch to reflect current proceedings and changes to the president pro tempore role.

Senate Bill #18: Addresses executive branch bylaws, updating roles to reflect current proceedings and responsibilities. 

Senate Bill #19: Gives senate committee meetings ability to exercise voting power to amend legislation that falls under its jurisdiction. 

Senate Resolution #25: Initiative to extend tutoring hours to midnight for the Tutoring and Learning Center.

Stricken

Senate Bill #17: Changes to the bylaws in Article II of the judicial branch.

April 15

Passed Legislation

Senate Bill 16, 18, 19 and senate resolution #25.

Senate Resolution #20: Establishes the parliamentarian role, who assists the general assembly.

Finance Bill #2: Budget funding for student organizations for Fall 2025. 

Reviewed Legislation 

Senate Bill #21: Supplemental requests go to the appropriations committee.

April 22

No quorum. 

April 29

Passed Legislation

Senate Bill #21.

Senate Bill #22: Updating the standing rules of order from two-thirds vote to a majority vote to pass legislation.

Senate Bill #23: Requires all senators to be the primary sponsor of at least two pieces of legislation, 15 for, one against.

Budget Change #2: Relocating the African Diaspora Club’s funding from the travel account into the equipment account.

Budget Change #3: Relocating the Nepalese Student Association funds from its activity account to the equipment account.

Failed Legislation

Senate Resolution #26: Recommending a new position to support the executive cabinet and freshman and transfer council, three for, 12 against.

