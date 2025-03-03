SGA’s February meetings in recap

By Mia Resnicow, SGA Reporter

Meeting of Feb. 4, 2025

Passed Legislation:

Jerrod Rowlett was unanimously elected as Associate Justice.

Marcus Robinson was unanimously elected as Military and Veterans Representative.

Kaiyana Bullock was unanimously elected as Assistant Director of Communications.

Emely Paredes was unanimously elected Assistant Director of Governmental Affairs.

Senate Bill #11: Changing the requirements for impeachment and defines impeachment committee make up, passed with eight for, two against, two absent and five not in attendance.

Resolution #16 included the following bills:

Senate Bill #283: Eliminates exam fees for students with financial need participating in programs such as International Baccalaureate or Advanced Placement programs, passed unanimously.

House Bill #298: Mandates the Maryland Higher Education Commission (MHEC) gather data on the parental status of students that are enrolled in public institutions across the state, passed 10 to one.

House Bill #552: Mandates that institutions of higher education in Maryland provide drug detection products to students at no charge, passed nine to two.

Senate Bill #531: Mandates beginning the 2026-2027 academic year that public institutions of higher education in Maryland provide remote learning accommodations for students with disabilities, including recorded class, virtual office hours and more, passed eight to three.

Reviewed Legislation

House Bill #86: Ensure the adherence of Title VI of the federal Civil Rights Act of 1964.

Senate Bill #268: Out-of-state tuition exemption eligibility for undocumented students.

Senate Bill #13: Amendments to bylaws implementing a nonpartisanship policy for SGA.

Senate Bill #19: Establish a distinct dean’s list for students with a 4.0 GPA.

Meeting of Feb. 11, 2025

No meeting, campus closed due to expected snow.

Meeting of Feb. 18, 2025

Passed Legislation:

Senate Bill #13: Passed 11 to one, with the exception of six not being in attendance.

Resolution #19: Passed 10 for, one against, one abstained, with the exception of six not being in attendance.

Meeting of Feb. 25, 2025

Reviewed Legislation:

Resolution #20: Reaffirming the SGA’s support among marginalized students.