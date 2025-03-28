SGA’s March meetings in recap

By Mia Resnicow, SGA Beat Reporter

Meeting of March 4, 2025

Passed Legislation:

Senate Resolution #20: Reaffirming the SGA’s support among students that are marginalized, passed unanimously.

Reviewed Legislation:

Senate Resolution #21: Establish a sustainability rebate fund for student organizations.

Senate Resolution #22: Ensures maintaining an inclusive and accessible campus through regular maintenance of accessibility buttons, elevators, etc.

Senate Bill #14: Constitutional amendment to allow referendums to be put on the election ballot.

Meeting of March 11, 2025

Passed Legislation:

Senate Bill #14: Constitutional amendment to allow referendums to be put on the election ballot.

Reviewed Legislation:

Senate Bill #15: Changes to Financial Policy for Student Organization, FPSO, article six to reflect getting rid of the grant review committee.

Meeting of March 18, 2025

Spring Break, no meeting.

Meeting of March 25, 2025

Passed Legislation:

Senate Resolution #23: Confirmation of new senators, Elijah Brantley and Sukurat Animashaun, passed unanimously.

Senate Bill #15: Changes to FPSO article six to get rid of the grant review committee, passed unanimously.

Reviewed Legislation:

Senate Bill #18: Revisions to article four of the judicial branch.

Senate Resolution #24: Urges a thorough review of Towson University’s Title VI policies and the U.S. Department of Education’s current allegations.