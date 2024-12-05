SGA’s November meetings in recap

By Mia Resnicow, SGA Reporter

Meeting of Nov. 5, 2024

There was no General Assembly meeting due to election day.

Meeting of Nov. 12, 2024

Reviewed Legislation:

Senate Bill #8, removal of the Grant Review Committee and transfer of its responsibilities to the Appropriations Committee.

Other:

It was announced that Senator Kayla McKnight resigned from her position.

Meeting of Nov. 19, 2024

Passed Legislation:

Senator Adeleke was elected for the College of Liberal Arts.

Senate Bill #8, the addition of the director of student organizations to serve on the committee when reviewing grant requests. The vote passed with 16 votes.

Reviewed Legislation:

Senate Bill #9, changing Article 2, Section 2 so associate justices are appointed by the attorney general, in the case of a vacancy.

Finance Bill #2, allocation of about $100,000 for student organizations for Spring 2025.

Meeting of Nov. 26, 2024

There was no General Assembly due to Thanksgiving Break.