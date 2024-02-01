Silver, gold meal plans allotted more Tiger Meals

By Sarah Sternhagen, contributing writer

The number of weekly Tiger Meals has been increased for the silver and gold all-access meal plans following student feedback throughout the fall semester on the new-to-Towson dining vendor Aramark Collegiate Hospitality.

The silver plan now offers three Tiger Meals per week, up from one, and the gold plan increased from four to five. The cost for both meal plans is unchanged.

“We know variety and customization plays a big part in the satisfaction of the meal plans, so we wanted to offer more on both,” Aramark District Manager Rich Coburn said in an email Friday.

Dining Services, now dubbed Tiger Hospitality, heard feedback through student dining committees, roundtables and engaging with student organizations, Coburn said.

Tiger Hospitality decided to change the meal plans late last semester, establishing an equal separation of two meals between the top three plans, Coburn said.

The platinum plan offers seven Tiger Meals each week. All plans offer varying amounts of weekly dining dollars, but each allow three guest swipes.

Tiger Meals are preselected meal options at campus retail locations. The menu was expanded in September in response to student feedback, Coburn told the Student Government Association that month.

Meal plans are mandatory for students in dorms lacking a kitchen, which encompasses most first-year residence halls.

Freshman Jordan Starling, who has a gold plan, said it was tough to get enough food with only three Tiger Meals.

All plans have unlimited meal swipes that are only accepted at the dining halls. Once students run out of their allotted Tiger Meals, they must use dining dollars or pay out-of-pocket at retail locations, or go to the dining hall.

Treasure Harvey, a freshman with the silver plan, said she agrees with the updated plans.

“I think [the change is] good because now I can get food throughout the week and not rely on the dining hall all the time,” Harvey said. “It was good that they implemented it now instead of later because I’m hungry.”

Additionally, Tiger Hospitality is offering 25 free medium beverages at the University Union Dunkin’ to students who upgrade to a platinum plan by Feb. 6, according to an email Thursday.

Tiger Hospitality offered Grubhub freebies for students who upgraded by Jan. 22.