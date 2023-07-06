Sonia LaMonica leaving Towson to become University of Virginia women’s lacrosse Head Coach

By: Jake Shindel

Towson women’s lacrosse Head Coach Sonia LaMonica is leaving the program to become the Head Coach at the University of Virginia, the university announced Wednesday evening.

LaMonica served as Head Coach for 13 years, leading the Tigers to a 139-91 record. The program won four Colonial Athletic Association titles under LaMonica’s leadership and made the NCAA Tournament seven times.

“Sonia has done a really amazing job on creating a family atmosphere,” senior midfielder Lindsey Marshall told The Towerlight. “She focused on the importance of culture and created a safe, loving and competitive culture that I am happy I was a part of. Sad to see her go but the ACC is a big step and she and Mike will thrive there. I raise my Dr. Pepper to them!”

LaMonica will bring her husband and assistant coach Micahel LaMonica to UVA. Michael spent one year as an assistant volunteer coach for Towson before becoming an assistant coach for the last 12 years.

“It is a bittersweet moment,” LaMonica said in a press release. “It has been an amazing journey. This is a people business and I built so many meaningful relationships over the many years and learned so much. I am so grateful to be able to be part of an amazing athletics department and to be able to work with great student-athletes and amazing families. It has been an absolute privilege.”

LaMonica will lead a UVA team coming off an 11-7 season that fell in the first round of the NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Championship.

A university spokesperson told The Towerlight that assistant coach Kerrigan Miller is still with the tea, and the university has not named an interim coach.

Towson, which has yet to name a permanent president after former President Kim Schatzel left for the University of Louisville in February, will begin a nationwide search for a new Head Coach.