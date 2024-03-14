Spring break 2024: Modified hours to be aware of

By Gabriel Donahue, editor-in-chief, and Tyler Story, contributing writer

Towson University’s 2024 spring break is March 17-24. Below are the modified schedules for some university services.

Dining

Tiger Express remains open 24 hours.

March 15

Closing at 2 p.m.:

Panda Express

Einstein Bagel Bros

Starbucks

Au Bon Pain

Burgers + Fries at Newell Den

Bento Sushi

The Halal Shack

Roar Pizza

Dunkin’

ARTisan, 7720, LA and Science Cafés

Closing at 5 p.m.:

Jack’s Burrito

The Den by Denny’s

Closing at 7 p.m.:

Chick Fil A

Fresh Food Co. at Glen

The Dish at Newell

The Dish at West Village Commons

Closed:

Green House Café

Local Restaurant Row

Zaydee’s Kosher Delicatessen and Food Lab at Newell Den

March 16-17

The Dish at West Village Commons 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and 4-6:30 p.m.

All other dining options closed

March 18-22

The Dish at West Village Commons 8:30-10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. and 4-6:30 p.m.

Dunkin’ 7:30 a.m.-2 p.m.

7720 Café 7:30 a.m.-2 p.m.

All other dining options closed

March 23

The Dish at West Village Commons 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and 4-6:30 p.m.

All other dining options closed

March 24

Panda Express 4:30-11 p.m.

The Den by Denny’s 4:30-11 p.m.

Zaydee’s Kosher Delicatessen, Food Lab, and Burgers + Fries at Newell Den 4:30-11 p.m.

Fresh Food Co. at Glen 10 a.m.-9 p.m.

The Dish at Newell 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

All other eateries remain closed until March 25.

The Hub

The Hub will have no in-person shopping March 18-22. Remote orders will still be packed.

Health and Counseling Centers

Normal hours of operation.

Albert S. Cook Library

The fourth and fifth floors of the Albert S. Cook Library, including the University Archives, will be closed March 16-24. The 24-hour floors will be available to students using their OneCard.

Limited library service will be available via the online chat.

Burdick Hall

Membership and Guest Services will be closed March 15-24. Limited facility hours are listed below:

March 15

Campus Rec Center 6:30 a.m.- 6 p.m.

Burdick Pool 7:30-9 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.- 1 p.m.

Outdoor Adventure Center 2-6 p.m.

March 16-23

Burdick Hall closed.

March 24

Campus Rec Center 12-11 p.m.

Burdick Pool 12-5 p.m.

Outdoor Adventure Center 3-10 p.m.

UStore

March 18-22

9 a.m.-4 p.m.

March 22-23

UStore closed