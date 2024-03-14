Spring break 2024: Modified hours to be aware of
By Gabriel Donahue, editor-in-chief, and Tyler Story, contributing writer
Towson University’s 2024 spring break is March 17-24. Below are the modified schedules for some university services.
Dining
Tiger Express remains open 24 hours.
March 15
Closing at 2 p.m.:
- Panda Express
- Einstein Bagel Bros
- Starbucks
- Au Bon Pain
- Burgers + Fries at Newell Den
- Bento Sushi
- The Halal Shack
- Roar Pizza
- Dunkin’
- ARTisan, 7720, LA and Science Cafés
Closing at 5 p.m.:
- Jack’s Burrito
- The Den by Denny’s
Closing at 7 p.m.:
- Chick Fil A
- Fresh Food Co. at Glen
- The Dish at Newell
- The Dish at West Village Commons
Closed:
- Green House Café
- Local Restaurant Row
- Zaydee’s Kosher Delicatessen and Food Lab at Newell Den
March 16-17
- The Dish at West Village Commons 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and 4-6:30 p.m.
- All other dining options closed
March 18-22
- The Dish at West Village Commons 8:30-10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. and 4-6:30 p.m.
- Dunkin’ 7:30 a.m.-2 p.m.
- 7720 Café 7:30 a.m.-2 p.m.
- All other dining options closed
March 23
- The Dish at West Village Commons 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and 4-6:30 p.m.
- All other dining options closed
March 24
- Panda Express 4:30-11 p.m.
- The Den by Denny’s 4:30-11 p.m.
- Zaydee’s Kosher Delicatessen, Food Lab, and Burgers + Fries at Newell Den 4:30-11 p.m.
- Fresh Food Co. at Glen 10 a.m.-9 p.m.
- The Dish at Newell 10 a.m.-7 p.m.
All other eateries remain closed until March 25.
The Hub
The Hub will have no in-person shopping March 18-22. Remote orders will still be packed.
Health and Counseling Centers
Normal hours of operation.
Albert S. Cook Library
The fourth and fifth floors of the Albert S. Cook Library, including the University Archives, will be closed March 16-24. The 24-hour floors will be available to students using their OneCard.
Limited library service will be available via the online chat.
Burdick Hall
Membership and Guest Services will be closed March 15-24. Limited facility hours are listed below:
March 15
- Campus Rec Center 6:30 a.m.- 6 p.m.
- Burdick Pool 7:30-9 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.- 1 p.m.
- Outdoor Adventure Center 2-6 p.m.
March 16-23
Burdick Hall closed.
March 24
- Campus Rec Center 12-11 p.m.
- Burdick Pool 12-5 p.m.
- Outdoor Adventure Center 3-10 p.m.
UStore
March 18-22
- 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
March 22-23
UStore closed