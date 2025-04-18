Students enjoy a course-meal at Towson’s Supper Club

By Zachary Bandler, Contributing Writer

Towson University’s food vendor hosted another iteration of its Supper Club this Thursday, where students had a chance to try a several-course meal put together by executive chefs from Aramark Collegiate Hospitality.

The Supper Club is an opportunity for Aramark’s executive chefs to put their culinary skills to work, and for students to diversify their palettes by trying foods they might not otherwise have the opportunity to.

The menu was created by Executive Chef Courtney Hall and served at West Village Dining. They served dishes with a regional theme to let students try diverse cuisines, influenced by the idea that meals should be shared.

“My culinary approach is a combination of those interactions shared over meals and my years of culinary training and background,” Hall told The Towerlight in an email. “I look to combine different flavors and continue to push what people expect of my dishes.”

Hall’s menu started with a tropical salad. The entrées were smoky jerk chicken quarter and Escovitch red snapper, with sides of savory braised harvest cabbage, caramelized golden plantains, and spiced cornmeal dumplings.

The mocktail that evening was a ginger pineapple fizz, and the dessert was a mango bliss cheesecake.

Students left with a goodie basket that had freshly baked bread, a jamaican patty and a bottle of cream soda. They also had the option to take home a variety of tropical fruits.

First-year Mateo Gomez attended the Supper Club and loved the food.

“This was one of the best experiences I’ve had at Towson,” Gomez said. “I really hope they do more of this, and then put some of this stuff on our regular dining hall plans because this was really good.”

For the February Supper Club, Executive Chef Mason Land was in charge of the menu. Among its selection was an anti-pasta, prime rib and a chocolate heart mousse cake.

“My goal is always to present an elevated dish that feels unique — something the students have never experienced before,” Land told The Towerlight in an email.

The chefs try to avoid major food allergens when designing the menu, and after the guest count is finalized they ask about any dietary restrictions.

“That way, we can make the necessary accommodations to ensure everyone enjoys a safe and delicious experience,” Land said.

Sophomore Alec Solis attended the April Supper Club and was happy to try new foods.

“Tried some food I never got to try before, got to learn a new culture’s way of eating,” Solis said.

Hall wanted to give students a taste of something different and he kept that in mind throughout the menu’s creation.

“I enjoy the entire process,” Hall said. “From meal preparation to engaging with students—but the dessert course is always a personal highlight!”