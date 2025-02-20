Style Diaries with Doc The Tiger

By Kendra Bryant, Staff Writer

Towson University’s Doc the Tiger is well known and beloved across campus. He’s responsible for hyping the crowd during games, bringing out smiles at fundraisers and always looking good for a photo. The Towerlight sat down with Doc to talk about how his style influences his role as the university’s mascot.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Q: Describe to me the feeling when you first put on your Doc uniform. What did that day feel like for you?

A: It was a lot of pressure. My first event was an Orioles Towson alumni event at Camden Yards. It was really hot, probably a 94 degree day. A lot of pressure, a lot of nerves. There was a lot of confusion on what to do, especially in the heat. It was extremely difficult to be so animated in the heat.

I focused a lot on figuring out how to keep the crowd intrigued and not be stagnant with my movements. I had to learn what kind of interactions people were most comfortable with. It was just so nerve-wracking.

Q: What aspects of your childhood influenced you to become Doc?

A: A lot of it comes from growing up in a very energetic environment. Since I was a child, I’ve always had a hard time staying in one place. I’ve always been told by professors that I just can’t sit still. I’ve always been into sports and competing. Growing up I didn’t always feel included, so being Doc gives me a great feeling of being a part of the university.

Q: If you could add one accessory to Doc’s look, what would it be?

A: I’ve always wanted to do something with the tail. They’ve recently upgraded my tail. If I had it my way, I would add something new, something that makes it stand out more. I even think that detachable eyes to change expressions would be nice. Or maybe even a magnetic hat to detach for the national anthem.

Theresa Pratt/The Towerlight

Q: What is the key ‘under-look’ for an average day as Doc?

A: Shirts without sleeves are a must under my uniform. I always avoid wearing black or grey to keep cool. I like the way that loose shorts feel under my fur. No sweatpants, ever! My first time as Doc, I made the mistake of wearing long sleeves and pants – worst mistake! The tiger’s skin can cover the wrist, so I usually wear a personalized bracelet that’s dear to me.

Q: What’s Doc’s signature dance move?

A: The Western two-step. I also love using my tail as a guitar. A highly requested move by my younger fans is the Griddy. Sometimes, if I’m feeling fancy, I’ll do the salsa or even the bachata.

Q: What is Doc’s favorite song to get the crowd hyped?

A: ‘Swag and Surf’ by Fast Life Yungstaz. I also love dancing to the classic Sports Center song performed by the band.

Q: If Doc had an ‘off-duty’ style, what would it be?

A: Something loose. I personally love attention, so I would rock something crazy, like a reflective jacket. To be even more flashy, but comfortable, I’d also add some fresh retro Jordans.

Q: What’s your favorite part about being Doc and showing off school pride through fashion?

A: The energy I receive from others. The energy from the students, overall fans and the kids especially. Their eyes always light up when they see me. It’s just such a heartwarming experience.

Q: Do you have a preference when it comes to outdoor or indoor games? What’s your favorite?

A: Outdoor games don’t always have as much of an audience, but the people there are always full of energy. The Doc Mobile, my vehicle, is a favorite outdoor moment for me. There’s always a little kid asking, “Can I drive that?” which is always funny.

When it’s cold outside, outdoor games are the best. When it’s hot outside, indoor games are the best. The heat affects my ability and my movements, so I thrive the best in the cold.

Theresa Pratt/The Towerlight

Q: What’s the hardest part of keeping your identity anonymous?

A: I’ve been Doc for three years. Being something so cool and not being able to showcase it is hard. I have so many photos capturing the craziest moments that I can’t share. It’s also difficult carrying around the heavy equipment and having people ask you “What’s in the bag?” I usually always blame it on something athletic or say that it belongs to the band. It’s pretty much impossible to keep it from someone who works in the Athletic Department. Being a former member of the band and trying not to imitate the movements is also extremely difficult.

Q: What’s one of the coolest experiences you’ve had as Doc?

A: Attending a Towson alumni surprise wedding was the best. I was hired, as a secret, so they had no idea that I was there! They introduced me to the venue and I just remember running through. We were dancing to songs like ‘Party in the USA’ by Miley Cyrus and even did some line dances like the ‘Wobble’ by V.I.C. all night.

Q: Some frequently asked questions fans have is, how well do you see through the Doc costume?

A: Surprisingly, not well, though it depends. The material over my eyes is mesh, so I can see a decent amount of things, but not a lot. Sometimes I wear headgear or a headband, but it can fall quite often.

Q: Describe to me how heavy the Doc uniform is.

A: It’s a muscle suit that weighs about 5 pounds. The helmet, the mascot head, is about 7 pounds. I recently changed the style of my shoes, so they are a lot heavier in this new design. Everything else is quite light, but the shoes are heavy.

Q: I’ve noticed there’s been a transition in your shoes, what exactly is the difference?

A: My shoes before were low-top shoes, similar to a bowling shoe. I could wear shoes underneath the costume with them. Now, I have a pair of high-top sneakers. Unlike my old shoes, I cannot wear shoes under my costume anymore. They’re a bit more of my style, but at times I do miss the old look.

Q: What is Doc’s game day mantra?

A: Give the people a show.