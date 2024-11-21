Style Diaries with TU Women’s Basketball forward Kayla Morris

By Kendra Bryant, Staff Writer

“When you look good, you play good,” Kayla Morris, the forward for the Towson University Women’s Basketball team, said. She’s a junior in her first season at TU, and The Towerlight sat down with Morris to learn how her personal style influences her work on the court.

Q: Can you tell me a bit about your upbringing? Where are you from? How did this environment shape you into who you are today?

Morris: I’m from Harlem, NY. That’s like the mecca for fashion, basketball and music. New York is just…that. Growing up, I always felt like my dad was the flyest person I’ve ever seen. I just wanted to be like him. My dad has always worn a Yankee fitted, so I had to get one of my own. His was always navy blue, never black. Harlem is a calm type of fashion; hood rich, ghetto fabulous type of fashion. I aim to embody that wherever I go. I’ve been to school in Baltimore, California, so it’s always stayed with me.

Q: Tell me about the moment you discovered basketball, when’d you know that this is what you wanted to do?

Morris: At first I did soccer and gymnastics, I realized early on that this was not it. My dad played basketball when I was growing up. I started to ease my way into it, and then one day when I was in the second grade I just told him, “Pops I want to hoop.” I tried out in the third grade, and I didn’t make the team, but in the fourth grade, I made it. From there, I just took off. I was bad, but I wasn’t that bad. I was good enough to keep going and eventually get a scholarship. Now I’m a forward for Towson University’s Women’s Basketball Team.

Theresa Pratt/The Towerlight

Q: Transitioning into the topic of style, what looks or icons inspired you the most growing up? On and off the court?

Morris: My dad, I’m honestly a mini him. My mom is going to hate that, but it’s the truth! Carmelo Anthony is my favorite player of all time, I’ve always been inspired by his swag. Being from Harlem, I also have to say Teyana Taylor. I like the way she carries herself, it’s very, hmm, grown. I’ve always been asked, “If I could have dinner with three people, who would it be?”. I always say Carmelo Anthony, Teyana Taylor, and Barack Obama. I’d also have to shout out Dipset (The Diplomats) simply cause I’m from Harlem. I love their Timberlands and the designed coat looks.

Q: How would you describe your style and how has it evolved since you started playing basketball?

Morris: I express myself through my shoes. I never wear team shoes, I always wear my own. If I’m not playing for a sponsored team, then I’ll wear Jordans, most likely Jordan 11s. I wear Supreme socks for every single game. Although I have to put on a uniform, I still wear things like a leg sleeve, and I always stay on top of my hair and lash maintenance.

Q: Basketball requires a lot of athletic wear, what are some of your favorite brands or pieces for the court?

Morris: I wear my Supreme socks every day. I have so many different colors, they’re my go-to. Although they’re more of a streetwear brand, it’s just a way of staying true to myself. I also like Under Armour shoes, specifically the Currys.

Q: How do your clothes make you feel when on the court?

Morris: I truly believe that when you look good, you play good.

Theresa Pratt/The Towerlight

Q: I asked you to bring some clothing items here today that represent monumental style moments for you. Describe to us what you have here.

Morris: The first item I brought is my Supreme socks, I wear them for every game. My second item is a classic navy Yankee fitted hat. My last item is a chain honoring my late grandmother. Some extra items that I decided to bring are my Timberlands and one of my favorite hoodies from the New York designer, Awake NY.

Q: With the common misconception that women in sports cannot be feminine, how do you express your femininity or individuality through fashion?

Morris: I’m not the aggressive player on the court, I would say I’m more of the finesse type. The misconceptions don’t bother me much. I’m not one to feed into the thoughts of others much. I’m just authentically me, and I always stay true to myself.

Q: Do you ever encounter any obstacles when finding clothing that works best for you?

Morris: I’m six-two. I’ve always been about the same height or taller than my teachers since middle school. It’s tough to find jeans. I find myself forced to wear men’s clothes a lot of the time. I’ve noticed that places like American Eagle have tall-friendly items, but it’s hard.

Q: What is your favorite color to wear and why?

Morris: Black, but pink is my favorite color. Darker colors are easier. When I’m playing, my favorite jersey is always the black one.

Q: Outside of basketball, what are you studying? What is your ultimate goal in life?

Morris: I’m studying psychology. Mental health as an athlete is real, so becoming a sports psychologist is an option. Coaching is also a dream of mine, I’d want to coach for college men’s basketball. When I was playing at California State University, Bakersfield, I was diagnosed with a heart condition. The coaching staff there was so welcoming and truly got me through that experience. I especially have a close relationship with assistant coach, Ciarra Ford; I’m an only child and she is truly like a big sister to me.

Q: A lot of athletes have gotten into fashion lately, what’s your best-dressed list so far?

Morris: I love PJ Tucker. I always say I want to be like him when I grow up. He has almost every pair of shoes in the world. He is at the top of my list, I’ll buy stuff because I’ve seen it on him. I literally bought a pair of Pradas because he has them. Another one of my favorites is Arike Ogunbowale.

Q: Who is your go-to artist before stepping onto the court? What do they make you feel?

Morris: Hands down, Jay Z and Meek Mill. People have always doubted me, even before my heart condition. I immediately get into this feeling of wanting to prove myself.

Q: Out of all the numbers, why’d you choose the #5?

Morris: I used to wear the #15, just like Carmelo. When I came to Towson, the number wasn’t available, so I went from being one-five to being the only five.

Q: What is your best advice for young athletes who are trying to discover their style?

Morris: Whatever you feel good in is what you should wear.

Q: Lastly, do you have a go-to mantra or inspiration quote you live by?

Morris: “Remind yourself. Nobody’s built like you, you designed yourself,” from Jay Z.

Parts of this interview have been edited and condensed.