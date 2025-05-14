Summer Lineup: 4 must-attend events in the Towson area

By Jayden Gonsalves, Contributing Writer

With the end of the spring semester comes the start of summer plans. Between weekend trips, friend get-togethers and at least one beach visit, there’s lots to plan. So let this be your guide for some easy ways to enjoy the summer.

These four events, festivals, fairs and concerts each boast their own type of entertainment, all conveniently located in Towson and the surrounding area.

Summer at the Center 2025: June 12-29. Towson University Center for the Arts

This several week-long programming will feature an array of events, performances, exhibitions and creative projects from TU students, alumni and faculty, as well as visiting artists. The festival has a broad programming slate including a cowboy radio play on June 14, a selection of hits from the Maryland Opera’s “Summer Serenade” series on June 22, and a free comedy of errors play put on by the Chesapeake Shakespeare Company on June 26. A Halloween in June themed film screening will show on June 27 and several art galleries will be open for free starting June 13. Those are only a few of the many shows, performances, and art galleries that will be happening at Towson University’s Center for the Arts. Tickets range from free to full price, with discounts available for seniors, alumni, faculty, staff and students.

Maryland German Festival: July 12, 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. and July 13, 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Maryland State Fairgrounds in the 4-H Building, Timonium

This weekend-long German Festival boasts culture, food, beer, live music and craft, and is hosted by the German Society of Maryland. You’ll find authentic German food like schnitzle and wurst among the live music. Admission is $15 for adults 21-65, $10 for seniors and active military, $7 for ages 13-20, and anyone under 13 is free with a paying adult. Or, dress up in traditional German folk-ware, known as Tracht, for free admission.

Tayler Holder Concert: July 17, doors open at 6:30 p.m. The Recher, 512 York Rd, Towson

Rising country artist Tayler Holder will take the stage at The Recher this summer. Holder has fans nationwide, and blends heartfelt lyrics and traditional country sound in his songs like “Drive” and “It’s You.” His entertaining live show has packed rooms in Chicago, Detroit and Nashville and in 2023 he was named Male Artist of the Year and Artist of the Year by Up N Country. Tickets start at $25.69 for general admission.

Maryland State Fair: August 21 to 24. August 28 to September 1. September 4 to 7. Maryland State Fairgrounds, 2200 York Road, Lutherville-Timonium

The Maryland State Fair returns to the Timonium Fairgrounds Friday, August 22 at 10 a.m. until 9 p.m. to kick off a three-weekend event highlighting Maryland’s agricultural, farming and suburban lives and activities. Attractions include thrilling carnival rides, concerts, live thoroughbred horse racing, and animal competitions. Vendors will be selling all the mouthwatering fair favorites. Minors under the age of 18 are required to have a legal guardian 21 years of age or older with them past 6 p.m.. Ticket prices range from free to $15, with advance tickets available online for cheaper pricing.