Test-optional for years now, Towson University has seen impacts on its student demographics

By Theresa Pratt, Staff Writer

In the past few years more universities have switched to become permanent test-optional institutions, meaning submitting SAT or ACT scores are optional when applying for admission. For some institutions, Towson University included, it’s an attempt to better serve underrepresented students.

“We have already seen a shift in our demographics here at TU and I believe that removing the test score from the admissions process has allowed more students of all backgrounds to pursue a college education based on their academic performance in high school, and not by meeting a standardized test score,” Assistant VP of University Admissions Amy Moffatt said.

TU first became test-optional in 2021, the decision was initially made in relation to the pandemic’s influence on taking the SAT, but in Spring 2023 TU announced it would be moving to the test-optional model permanently.

“There’s evidence to support that underrepresented students benefit from test-optional policies, as there are disparities in SAT/ACT scores among race, ethnicity, and income groups that result in those students performing lower on the tests on average,” Moffatt said.

A study from the National Center for Education Statistics compiled data of high school seniors taking the SATs from 2017-2023. The mean SAT score during that time was 1028 out of 1600. The data set included breakdowns of student gender, race/ethnicity, their first language learned and the highest level of parental education.

The average score for all demographics never reached below a score of 850, with most between the 900 and 1100 range. There were however, differences of 100 points or more between white students and Black, Hispanic, Pacific Islander and Native American/Alaska Native students.

Moffatt said the permanently test-optional status contributed to the holistic approach the university aims to use in the admissions process.

TU has seen an overall decrease in enrollment since 2019, but with discrepancies between the demographics of students. According to Student Data & Analysis, African-American or Black and Hispanic/Latino student enrollment has increased since 2019 while white student enrollment has decreased.

Though Towson is permanently test-optional, applicants are still able to submit SAT scores with their applications, but no submitted test scores will negatively impact an application for admission, according to TU’s website.

“While a permanent test-optional approach can be beneficial, it’s also important to consider that some students feel test scores are an important part of their academic profile, and having the option to submit them provides flexibility,” Moffatt said.

SAT and ACT tests have been a part of higher education since the College Board administered the first SAT test in 1926. The College Board reported 1.9 million students took the SAT in 2023, up from 1.7 million in 2022. Though those numbers are not as close to pre-pandemic numbers of 2.2 million in 2019, which was the largest group ever, according to College Board, they are increasing.

Virtual testing was not able to be offered during the pandemic which led to test-optional applications as a solution. Moffatt shared that Towson has been analyzing incoming student data along with retention and persistence data trends to help with tracking the success of their permanent test-optional policy.

The University System of Maryland declared in 2022 that each institution could render its own decision about test policies instead of USM having to approve the policy for each academic year. In Spring 2023, senior leadership supported the decision to permanently become test-optional for Fall 2023.

Looking into how the increasing test-optional statuses of universities can impact test preparation centers, Yen Tan of C2 Education Tutoring Center, which employs Towson University students, shared how the increasing number of schools becoming test-optional has had an impact on their clientele.

“There was a slow down in clients during covid. Today, schools such as Brown University, MIT Yale University, New York University’s engineering…and Georgetown University still require the submission of test scores,” Tan said.

Discussing whether or not more schools should become test-optional, Moffatt said there were significant advantages to the policy.

“For many students, standardized test scores may not fully reflect their academic potential, especially for those from under-resourced schools or those who face systemic barriers to testing opportunities. By allowing students to choose whether or not to submit scores, test-optional policies empower them to present their best academic selves,” Moffatt said.

Moffatt also shared that removing the requirement of submitting test scores allows students to show off their academic strengths instead of being concerned that their test scores will be the defining factor to their acceptance.

“Ultimately, I believe each institution should determine the policy that aligns with its values and mission, potentially through continued evaluation and research on the impacts of test-optional admissions on student success,” Moffatt said.