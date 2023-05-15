Three transfers join TU women’s basketball 

Gabriel Donahue, News Editor

Transfer students Semaya Turner, Kayla Morris and Aminata Diakite will join the Towson women’s basketball team this fall, according to head coach Laura Harper.

Turner, guard, comes from Saint Francis University averaging 8.4 points, a press release said.

“Semaya’s best basketball is ahead of her here at Towson and we are ecstatic to welcome her to our family,” Head Coach Laura Harper said.

Morris played forward at California State University Bakersfield, it said. She averages 7.8 points.

Harper previously coached Morris at Montverde Academy.

“What a blessing to have the opportunity to coach Kayla again,” Harper said. “The level of adversity that Kayla has faced throughout her career shows the resilience and strength of a champion.”

Another guard, Diakite played three seasons at Salt Lake Community College. She averages 12.1 points, the release said.

“Aminata is a proven three-level scorer and competitor. We are acquiring an All-American and a Player of the Year in Aminata,” Harper said.

Harper led the team to a 21-12 record in her first season following Diane Richardson’s departure.