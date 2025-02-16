Ersell Kizzie/The Towerlight
Tiger Express Mart theft losses for 2024

By Sarah Sternhagen, Editor-in-Chief

Towson University’s Tiger Express Mart’s data are public records, The Towerlight obtained the Express Mart’s 2024 monetary losses from thefts through a Maryland Public Information Act request.

Tiger Express Mart opened in Nov. of 2023 with the first reported theft occurring on March 14, 2024. The last reported theft of 2024 happened on Dec. 16. The total monetary loss of thefts in that time frame was $1,652.30.

Below is the breakdown of the total loss from thefts.

Months of 2024Total Loss by Thefts
March$726.87
April$602.92
September$23.28
October$37.29
November$109.7
December$152.24
Total$1,652.30
Day of the WeekTotal Loss by thefts over the months
Mondays$399.81
Tuesdays$305.07
Wednesdays$113.66
Thursdays$494.61
Fridays$28.48
Saturdays$0.00
Sundays$310.67
Total$1,652.30
