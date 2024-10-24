Tigers Are Left Unsatisfied After Sweeping Hampton in Straight Sets 

By: Tommy Pelle, Deputy Sports Editor and Ersell Kizzie, Contributing Writer

After a difficult weekend against top-ranked Charleston, the Towson Tigers were looking to get right against the Hampton Lady Pirates. With Hampton looking for their first win in over two years, Towson took care of business in straight sets.

“The message, regardless of whether it’s Hampton or Charleston on the other side of the net, is we have to play good clean volleyball,” said Head Coach, Don Metil.

On Saturday, Towson dominated with a 3-0 victory over the Lady Pirates, leaving no room for plunder. On Sunday, the Tigers were looking to go 7-0 against the Lady Pirates all-time.

To start the match, Towson fell into a 6-3 hole due to multiple attacking errors. The Tigers clawed their way back to make it 8-8. Towson broke the tie thanks to a kill from Zyare Abdul-Rahim. For the rest of the set Towson would not look back, running away with the first set 25-13.

In the second set, Towson started off hot. Two aces from Kaitlyn Moran and two kills from Ylenia De Mango gave the Tigers an 8-3 cushion. However, two attacking errors from Towson helped flip the momentum for the Lady Pirates, making it 12-10 Tigers.

Towson would build back the lead to 16-10 thanks to kills from Abdul-Rahim and Erin Brothers. The Tigers and Lady Pirates would go back and forth to end the set, with Towson keeping their lead, taking the second set 25-17.

The third set started the same way the second set ended, with both teams trading shots, making it 5-4 in favor of Towson. Abdul-Rahim would continue to dominate, adding three more kills in four points to build the Tiger lead to 10-6. Another two kills from Victoria Barrett plus another kill from De Mango had Hampton on the ropes, making it 17-9 Tigers.

Towson closed out the game strong, with Barret’s kill securing a 25-14 win for the Tigers in the third set.

With a month left until the CAA tournament, head Coach Merit wants his team to take control of their destiny.

“This team is talented, but they have to build their own novel of success rather than living off prior years.”

Towson moves to 16-4 on the season. The Tigers next game is at Elon University, Oct.26 at 2 p.m.