Tigers Bounce Back to Conquer Bryant bulldogs, 8-3 

By: Kylie Jones, Staff Writer

Towson was able to secure an 8-3 victory over the Bryant Bulldog’s, putting the Tiger’s at 1-1 for the day in the DeMarini Tiger Clash.

With a delayed start, Amanda Medina would take the mound for the Tigers in their second matchup of the day, immediately preceding their loss in extra innings to the Colgate Raiders.

Medina delivered two strikeouts in the first inning, a much stronger performance than the previous day’s outing, where she gave up two runs in the same frame.

When the Tiger’s came to bat, Kristin Toland drew a walk and moved to second on a ground ball by Cara Bohner. Madyson Peters then reached base on a fielding error, allowing Toland to score, marking the Tigers’ first run of the game and closing off the first inning.

Medina added another strikeout in the second, only allowing one hit, and holding Bryant scoreless.

A wild pitch by Bryant’s starting junior pitcher, Lexi Powell, gave the Tigers another run in the second, and put players on second and third. Towson couldn’t capitalize on this, however, as they delivered two straight outs to finish the inning.

The third inning was where Bryant found success, despite their first two batters striking out. A series of singles by the Bulldog’s proved successful along with fielding errors by the Tigers to put runners in scoring position. A double from sophomore Sam Rowher brought the runners home, giving Bryant two runs in the third, Towson unable to answer with their offense.

Bryant wouldn’t take advantage after a pitching change brought Amanda Bostley to the mound, who struck out two batters and quickly wrapped up their at-bat without allowing a hit. Towson, on the other hand, came alive with Bryant’s pitching change, adding four more runs to extend their lead to six.

This inning was sparked by a triple from freshman Kaci Benton, who was able to cross the plate after a fielding error. Freshman Mackenzie Gorczyca advanced to third on a single, which also brought Elizabeth Yoskowitz and Alyssa Myint home. Bohner then reached base on another fielding error, allowing Gorczyca to score.

With the Bulldog’s back at the plate, a double was hit to right center, which turned into a run on a sacrifice fly. Towson could not respond when they returned to offense, despite another hit from freshman Kaci Benton.

Bostley would keep things going on the mound, giving up no hits in the sixth, which opened the door for the Tigers to seal the game at the plate with two more runs, finishing the game 8-3.

The Tigers next matchup in the DeMarini Tiger Clash is set for March 1, at 3 p.m., as they return for another match against Bryant at TU Softball Field.