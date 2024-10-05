Tigers can’t get anything going offensively and fall short of the CAA’s top-seeded, Drexel Dragons

By Jackson Palich, contributing writer

Coming off a loss in Richmond this past Sunday, the Tigers are looking to finish the regular season strong, but that won’t be easy. Drexel is riding a 4-game-win streak ahead of today’s contest and is looking to extend their lead on the regular season CAA title.

Towson entered the game sloppy, and that would be a theme throughout the game. A turnover led to a quick Drexel Goal less than 4 minutes in, and they would continue to apply the pressure. The Tigers looked like the underdog, not recording a single shot in the first 15 minutes and overall being completely out-classed. The first quarter would end 1-0 in Drexel’s favor, and the Tigers would be forced to play from behind.

The carelessness from the first quarter carried over in the second, with any chances at gaining momentum being completely killed by uncontrolled passes. The Tigers’ first real chance came with under a minute left, with Forward Sarah Hatfield’s point-blank shot blocked. They carried some momentum into the half, but the score stayed 1-0 Drexel.

Towson not letting Drexel’s offensive pressure get to them was the sole reason they were still competing at the half, and coach Katie Gerzabek Salem credited it to their defensive preparation.

“We saw Drexel’s attacking movement and #3 (Valentine Van Hellemont) on their team, and so all week we really just worked on our defensive circle work,” said Gerzabek- Salem. “I mean we went from 14 defensive corners to 2 today. We didn’t have any cards today, so I think it showed the discipline our team had, we just need to transition that into our attack.”

The defense would stay strong through another careless quarter full of turnovers from both sides. While the third quarter was uneventful, Towson’s offense found life in the fourth, surging behind countless penalty corners/advantages. Unfortunately, they could not convert, and fell by a final score of 1-0.

Coach Gerzabek Salem commented on the offensive flashes in the second half, saying that the team needs to go into games like this with a different mindset.

“I think the second half really showed what kind of team we can be both attacking-wise and defensively, and I think we just have to believe in ourselves that we can start the whole game like that. We know we’re a good enough team to be able to create those attacking opportunities, and we shouldn’t be playing like the underdog.”

The Tigers now fall to 4-6 on the year, and their conference championship hopes are diminishing. They look to get back on track tomorrow as the 2-6 Colgate Raiders head into town for a scheduled game on Oct. 6 at 12 p.m.