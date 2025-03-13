Tigers Charge Past Northeastern with a 67-44 First-Round Victory

By: Kylie Jones, Staff Writer

Towson took the first-round win over the 14th-seed Northeastern Huskies with impressive Tiger performances across the board to earn themselves a spot in the next round of the CAA tournament.

During the regular season, the Tigers proved their dominance over the Huskies with large winning margins, and looked to do the same tonight.

Towson opened with a strong defensive presence on the court, which quickly turned into successful scoring opportunities for the Tigers. In the first half, Towson boasted six steals and three blocks over the Huskies.

“The one thing I talk to them about when it comes to championship behavior and performance is that you can control the defending and rebounding,” said Head Coach Laura Harper.

On the offensive end, it was Nay Staton off the bench leading the pack on 5-for-6 shooting with a total of 12 points at the half while only playing seven minutes.

“I really had to focus and lock in on my shots,” said Staton. “I was just trusting in myself and it worked out well.”

The Tigers also displayed a run of three-pointers in the second quarter, which was started by Staton, and propelled the Tigers above the Huskies at the half, 42-26.

Towson showcased a slower third quarter, with struggles to build momentum offensively. The Tigers were able to pick it up defensively, however, adding four blocks and three steals in order to keep Northeastern’s scoring to a minimum.

The Tigers entered the fourth ready to win, holding the Huskies to six points accredited to a strong defensive effort including four more steals and two blocks.

Kayla Morris, who’s been struggling with a knee injury, came up big time for the Tigers defensively, contributing a total three blocks and two steals of her own.

“Kayla always anchors our defense,” said Harper. “It was nice to see her ready to play.”

Off the bench, it was Caydence Hadley to seal the full-team effort, adding a three-ball of her own to bring the Tigers’ bench to their feet.

“It just goes to the respect that I have for every one of our players,” Harper said. “It’s a collaborative and collective effect, and Caydence is going to be ready just like the first time at our place.”

A final steal by Shariah Baynes would run the clock down, giving the Tigers the 67-44 victory, and sending the Huskies home.

Standouts for the Tigers included Staton with 14 points, Deja Bristol with 10 points, Khady Leye with eight points and nine rebounds, and Semaya Turner with nine points, four rebounds, and three steals.

India Johnston also added nine points and a season high seven assists for the Tigers.

“Playing with my team, sharing the ball and finding my open teammates means more to me than anything,” said Johnston.

The Tigers will be back at CareFirst Arena in Washington D.C. tomorrow, March 13, at 8:30 p.m. to take on the six-seeded Elon Phoenix.