Tigers early explosion leads to 14-8 win against Drexel

By Kylie Jones, Staff Writer

Despite a seven run fifth inning from Drexel, the Towson Tigers were able to secure the 14-8 victory after an explosive start put them far ahead of the Dragons in the first game of the series.

The Tigers were able to capitalize on Dragon’s pitcher Violet Marta, who is 2-16 in the season, quickly racking four runs on three hits in the first inning.

In the first inning, a sacrifice fly from Grace Franczyk scored Briyana Wright, who reached on a single. A fielding error from Drexel brought in Kristin Toland, then an RBI double from Alyssa Myint scored two more runs.

Towson’s Cara Bohner, Franczyk, and Madyson Peters each hit doubles of their own in the second inning, growing the Tigers lead to 6-1.

In the third inning, Wright and pinch hitter Addie Ferguson joined in on the offensive party. The duo each hit three-run homers, building the Tigers lead to 12-1.

Tigers pitcher Amanda Medina had early success on the mound against the Dragons, holding them to three hits and one run through the fourth inning, while Towson’s offense continued expanding their lead.

The fifth inning is where the Dragons finally fought back.

Four consecutive singles for Drexel brought in two runs, and the Tigers momentum came to a halt. A Towson fielding error brought in another two runs for the Dragons.

Now, with a score of 12-4, Faith McCullough would take over the mound for the Tigers. She hit the first batter she faced—reloading the bases for Drexel.

Three more runners crossed the plate accredited to two more singles and a fielder’s choice. Towson’s lead was now cut to 12-8.

Towson’s batters went down in order in the fifth inning, leaving them answerless.

Despite the tough fifth inning, McCullough settled down in the sixth, giving the Tigers’ offense the opportunity to respond, and they did just that.

Myint drew a leadoff walk followed with a bunt by Anaya Troy put Tigers on first and second. A Paige Kostick sacrifice bunt advanced the runners to second and third, who were then brought home with a Bohner fly out and single from Toland.

Drexel added one hit in the seventh but couldn’t capitalize, which handed Towson the 14-8 victory despite the Dragons’ comeback effort.

All but one Towson hitter from the starting lineup got a hit. Wright led the team with three RBIs on two hits. Medina picked up her seventh win of the season.