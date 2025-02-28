Tigers Kick Off Weekend Winnings With Comeback Victory Against Coppin State

By: Kylie Jones, Staff Writer

Towson softball came out victorious in their first home game of the season, taking down Coppin State in the first match of the DeMarini Tiger Clash.

The Eagles from Coppin State came out with bats hot, putting runners in scoring position and making things hard for starting sophomore pitcher, Amanda Medina. This cost the Tigers two runs heading into their first at-bat.

As for Towson’s response, outfielder Jenna Giattino doubled up the middle, and eventually made her way home, bringing the score to 2-1 going into the second inning.

Medina was able to strike out Coppin’s first two batters in the second, but then allowed a hit which put a runner on second base. After allowing another hit, a wild throw to first base from Tigers’ third baseman, Anaya Troy, brought a runner home for Coppin. The Tigers would have no answer to close out the second inning.

The Tigers finally found their groove in the third and fourth inning. Despite giving up a home run from the Eagles, Towson countered with an RBI home run of their own from infielder Kristin Toland.

Coppin would score on an RBI double and an RBI single in the fourth, but after a pitching substitution that brought in senior Alyssa Bostley, Coppin’s scoring would come to a halt.

After a walk, fielder’s choice, and hit by pitch loaded the bases, Yoskowitz was able to come in clutch with a pinch-hit fielder’s choice to bring home Canesi, followed by a groundout by Toland which brought home Troy.

Madyson Peters then delivered a two-run single to finally put the Tigers on top, 7-6, heading into the fifth.

Coppin was unable to match Towson in the fifth, leaving the door open for the Tigers to take it home.

Towson’s Canesi singled to left field, stole second, and was able to make it home accredited to an RBI double from Alyssa Myint. A Coppin State pitching switch was able to close off the inning and get the Tigers back into the field.

Like the fifth, consecutive groundouts would leave CSU at a disadvantage to the Tigers. The Tigers held onto their 8-6 lead, and after a pitching substitution for transfer Caydence Williams who went on to earn her first Tigers save, Towson was able to close out the Baltimorean Battle against the Eagles from Coppin State.

The Tigers will be back at TU Softball Field tomorrow, Feb. 28, with a matchup at 12:30 against Colgate, and at 3 p.m. versus Bryant.