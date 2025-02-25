Tigers’ Late Rally Denied in Senior Day Loss to UNCW

By: Kylie Jones, Staff Writer and Jackson Palich, Staff Writer

Following their third straight win, the Tigers headed home to take on the 6-7 UNCW Seahawks in a senior game day celebration– honoring their six senior players. After a tight first half, Towson ultimately fell to UNCW as the Seahawks’ third-quarter run and timely scoring secured them the victory, Tigers falling 72-63.

The first quarter showcased a sluggish start from both teams who couldn’t seem to find their rhythms. Towson’s Anasia Staton, however, led all scorers with five quick points. With the rest of the team struggling to heat up, the first quarter would end in an 11-11 draw.

Tigers’ India Johnston kicked things off in the second quarter with a jumper, her first basket of the game. After a bucket from UNCW, Towson went on a notable 7-0 run to extend their lead to seven.

Semaya Turner brought energy for the Tigers, contributing four points and four rebounds, keeping the battle alive. Deja Bristol also stepped up, adding six points to keep the momentum going.

“Semaya is the one who never stops,” said Head Coach Laura Harper. “She’s kind of like our energizer bunny.”

A buzzer-beating two-pointer from freshman Sharia Baynes capped off the first half, giving Towson the narrow 29-27 edge over UNCW, with multiple players contributing but no one stepping in as the dominant force.

Towson’s lead from the first half would quickly vanish, as UNCW opened the third quarter with a 15-4 run. Towson shot just 1-for-8 from the field, a statline that UNCW would take advantage of, going 5-for-6 to open the half themselves.

“It all comes down to defensive schemes, and different zones have caused us a little bit of trouble, especially when it comes to shooting the ball well,” said Harper.

With just over three minutes to go in the third, Staton hit a three pointer to cut the Seahawks lead to seven, and Khady Leye added a put-back layup and free throw to bring Towson within four. However, back-to-back UNCW buckets stretched their lead back out, finishing the quarter atop the Tigers, 50-42.

After a poor shooting performance in the third quarter, the Tigers finally got shots to fall to start the fourth, including two three-pointers from Johnston. A UNCW timeout would finalize an 8-0 run, narrowing the deficit to three with 8:36 left in regulation.

“We need India to be an aggressive scorer,” said Harper. “She started the game by passing up shots. I had to sit her down and tell her she’s not going to get comfortable looks, so I’m proud of her for bouncing back out there.”

Johnston went on to knock down another three-pointer, followed by a drive from Leye to put the Tigers within two. Leye would add two more layups, but the Seahawks continued to score as well. With just under 30 seconds to go, a Staton three pointer would bring about a last minute effort timeout, but would prove unsuccessful as the Tigers fell 72-63.

“On a day where we’re honoring our six seniors, it’s disappointing we weren’t able to follow through. To me that was a winnable game,” said Harper.

Despite the loss, leaders for Towson included Johnston with 16 points, Staton with 13 points and eight rebounds, and Leye with nine points and five rebounds. Contributing on the rebound battle for the Tigers included Semaya Turner with eight rebounds and Deja Bristol with seven.

Towson’s next face-off is against Campbell University and is set for Friday, Feb. 28, at 6 p.m. at TU Arena.