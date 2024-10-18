Tigers Look to Build Momentum in Homecoming Clash Against Stony Brook

By: D’Mari Dreher-Smith, Sports Editor

The Tigers look to capitalize on their winning streak going into week eight against the Stony Brook Seawolves. Coming off a win against Norfolk State, 28-23, the Tigers want to head into this years’ Homecoming game with a bang after a slow start and a thrilling fourth quarter comeback.

While the Tigers struggled in the first two quarters, trailing 16-14 in the third, they were able put together a two back-to-back successful drives resulting in two touchdowns on just about five minutes. But one of the biggest difficulties the Tigers had was making connections from the hands of starting quarterback, Sean Brown, to any wide receiver, despite Brown still throwing for 306 yards.

“Last week, I think we left more passing yards on the field than we have all year,” said Head Coach, Pete Shinnick. “But what you will see this week, is a great combination. If you can run the ball and throw the ball that creates problems for someone.”

A key player to watch this week is senior tight end Carter Runyon. Honored as an FCS Pre-season All-American (First Team) and prominently featured in local promotions, Runyon has become a focal point for the Tigers’ offense.

“Last year was really my first year playing tight end,” said Runyon. “But this offseason, I got to really dive into the details and find out what works best for me.”

Despite having a more difficult schedule this season, the Tigers have held their own and shown a more energetic and productive attack at every down. The Tigers look to continue this momentum into this Saturday’s game.

“I don’t think our guys felt they played as great as they could have, so challenge was, hey what does our best look like?,” said Shinnick. “But we’ve had great attention to detail coming back on Monday and we just need to work on all the little things to get better.”

The Tigers will be back at home, at Johnny Unitas Stadium, this Homecoming weekend, Saturday, Oct.19 at 1 p.m.