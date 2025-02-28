Tigers Lose Cross-Town Matchup to Retrievers Despite Comeback Efforts  

By: Tommy Pelle, Deputy Sports Editor

The Towson Tigers hosted the UMBC Retrievers for their home opener. With a special visit from the Oriole Bird to throw out the ceremonial first pitch, paired with the unseasonably warm weather, the Tigers had high hopes to secure their first home win against a UMBC team looking for their first as well.

“I think we can be really, really good, but we have to play on all sides of the ball,” said Head Coach Matt Tyner.

The Tigers got off to a quick start. After Jordan Peyton reached base due to an error from Retrievers shortstop Kyle Eddington, designated hitter Taye Robinson was able to knock him in via sacrifice fly to give the Tigers a 1-0 lead.

In the top of the second, the Retrievers responded. An RBI double from UMBC catcher Derek Paris and two RBI singles from right fielder Nico Ong would headline a four-run inning for the Retrievers.

In the bottom half of the third, Towson faced a similar situation as they did in the first inning. After reaching via an error by the shortstop for the second time today, Peyton stood on third base while Robinson was up to bat. This time around. Robinson hit a dribbler 15-feet up the first base line. Luckily for the Tigers, Paris was unable to field the ball cleanly, and the Tigers were able to cut into the UMBC lead 4-2.

Both offenses would stall during the middle innings of this game. Towson was retired in order in three straight innings, only mustering one hit through six innings of ballgame.

“Not to take anything from UMBC, but nobody came in and overpowered us, we just didn’t really swing at good strikes,” said Tyner. “When it comes down to it, we gotta have better pitch recognition.”

The Towson bats would awaken in bottom of the seventh. An RBI triple from Brian Heckelman would cut the deficit to one. This was Heckelman’s second triple of the season and his sixth RBI.

However, UMBC would respond just like they did in the top of the second. An RBI single through the left side by Retrievers first baseman Danny Orr gave UMBC a 5-3 lead.

Towson would threaten again in the bottom of the eighth after scoring on a wild pitch, but the comeback efforts would fall short as the Retrievers would outlast the Tigers 5-4.

Despite the loss, and the second inning, Towson’s pitching staff had a solid afternoon, headlined by Nate Nabholz who went 2.1 innings of scoreless ball on just 26 pitches.

“It was his option to pitch today, and he said ‘yeah, get me back out there,” said Tyner. “We needed him right when he came in and he did his thing.”

The Tigers record now stands at 3-4. Towson will host the College of Holy Cross Crusaders for a three-game set this weekend, with the first pitch of the Saturday double-header scheduled for 11 a.m.