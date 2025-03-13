Tigers Run Rampant against George Washington in the Team’s best game of the year

By: Tommy Pelle, Deputy Sports Editor

On a beautiful Towson afternoon,Wednesday March 12, just days before spring break kicks off, the Tigers put a beating on the George Washington Revolutionaries that the Redcoats would have been proud of.

On the heels of a four-game losing streak, including a tough loss against the West Virginia Mountaineers the day prior, Towson was looking to build any momentum they could ahead of conference play starting March 21. The Tigers would do just that, run-ruling the Revolutionaries in seven innings, winning 16-2.

“It’s the perfect example of college baseball,” said head coach Matt Tyner. “I challenged them last night with a postgame speech to do a little bit better today… this should be a good indication to our guys what they can accomplish if they’re pulling for each other.”

Towson’s scoring started in the first inning thanks to Tigers designated hitter Nich Francuzenko’s third double of the year, knocking in shortstop Jordan Peyton for an early 1-0 lead.

In the second inning the Tigers continued to pile it on. After scoring a pair of runs thanks to miscues from the George Washington defense, Max D’Alessandro’s 350-foot homer to right field, his fourth of the year, scored three more runs, giving Towson a 6-0 lead.

The offensive assault continued in the third inning. The Tigers batted around while only recording one out. Station-to-station hitting led to seven runs crossing home plate, giving Towson a 13-1 lead, their largest of the season.

Towson did some more damage in the bottom of the fifth inning. Brian Heckleman’s second home run of the year extended the Towson lead to 15-2. After scoring another run later on the fifth, Towson would proceed to run rule George Washington in seven innings, winning 16-2

On top of their incredible day at the plate, Towson also wrote their names in the record book. The Tigers stole eight bases against the Revolutionaries, tied most for a single game since the 1992 Tigers did so against the Central Connecticut Blue Devils.

“It’s not a one off thing, but you can’t steal bases down seven-zip,” said Tyner. “If you want to go back and look at the baseball games where we’ve been successful, it’s when our offense can create some kind of pressure on not just the defense, but on the pitcher on the bump.”

Massive props are also in order for Tigers starting pitcher Vincent Salvo. Salvo went 4 innings with 5 strikeouts and only allowing 2 hits. Salvo lowered his season ERA from 4.76 to 3.72 en route to winning his first game of the year.

“I mean he’s just been lights out for us,” said Tyner. “He basically says if you’re gonna beat me, you’re gonna have to beat me hitting my pitch, not yours.”

Right fielder Taye Robinson finished the day three for four with two RBIs. Third baseman Ethan Brand and center fielder Brett Ahalt both went two for four, with Brand knocking in three RBIs.

Towson kicks off a three-game set against the Cornell Big Red on Saturday March 15, with first pitch of their Saturday doubleheader scheduled for 11 a.m. The Tigers are now 5-12.