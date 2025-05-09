Tigers stave off Spiders to continue best winning streak since 2011 

Erich Miller, Contributing Writer

On May 6, The Towson Tigers beat the Richmond Spiders 7-6, winning their sixth straight game for the first time since 2011.

The Tigers started off hot after notching six runs through the first four innings. Catcher Brian Heckelman started the scoring early with a home run in the first inning to deep left field. After scoring two runs in the second inning and three more runs in the fourth inning, the Tigers jumped out to an early 6-0 lead.

In the top of the fifth is where Richmond began their furious comeback. A hit batter and two singles loaded the bases for Richmond. Jordan Jaffe knocked in the Spiders first run of the game on a sacrifice fly to center, making it 6-1.

In the next inning Richmond’s Joey Wilga led off with a homerun to cut the Tigers lead to four. Richmond had the momentum going and the Tigers momentum was dissipating.

In the seventh, Jaffe picked up his second RBI on a single up the middle with two runners on. Two batters later, Brady O’Brien tied the game on a three-run homer to right field.

In the bottom of the seventh the Tigers finally struck back. Shortstop Jordan Peyton led off the home half with an infield single to short. Nich Francuzenko followed with a single to right center, sending Peyton to third.

However, an errant throw on the relay advanced both runners, with Peyton going from first to home and Francuzenko getting to third after the throw went into the Richmond dugout. Towson now led 7-6

Brett Seils, Towson’s relief pitcher, only gave up one hit over the final two innings, as the Tigers would hold off the Spiders to win 7-6.

Jordan Peyton picked up his team-leading 18th multi-hit game of the season. He also finished with two RBI’s, putting him in a tie at the top among team leaders with eight such games. Tigers pitcher Ryder Jeske earned his first win of the season, while Seils earned his second save.

The Tigers have extended their winning streak to six games, the longest such streak since May 1-8, 2011.

Towson concludes their road CAA schedule this weekend against the Hofstra Pride. Game one of the Saturday doubleheader is scheduled for 12 p.m.