Tigers Stumble in Charm City Hoops Classic as UMBC Dominates, 84-71

Towson Men’s Basketball hosts UMBC for this year’s Charm City Hoops Classic. After losing all three Western Slam games in Canada, the Tigers’ returned to TU Arena in need of a win. In front of 1,965 people, Towson looked to get out to a fast start.

The Tigers started the game slowly, a pattern we’ve seen throughout the season. But in this game the Tigers seemed to struggle early on, both defensively and offensively. Within the first half, Towson’s defense was absent, allowing UMBC to go on an 11-point run.

“It was the urgency and the focus level. I think those were the biggest things, as you could say, a disappointing effort,” said associate head coach Pat O’Connell. “Now, we have to execute. We have to focus.”

Towson couldn’t stop the bleeding as UMBC continued to score while the Tigers missed shots. This would be the story of the first half as Towson shot 11-37 from the field and 2-12 from three while UMBC shot 15-29 from the field and 6-15 from three. Towson didn’t attempt a single free throw in the first half.

A bright spot in the first half for Towson came from forward Tyler Tejada, who returned from an ankle injury suffered against South Carolina in early November. Tejada led the Tigers with points at the half with seven, but he shot 3-7 from the field and 1-4 from three.

“It’s just getting him integrated into the whole program,” said O’Connell. “It’s hard to take that many days off and be back to 100%.”

Guard Dylan Williamson would score seven points in the first half as well, but UMBC’s guard Ace Valentine would lead all players with 11 points, and the Retrievers would take a 38-24 lead into halftime.

The Tigers would shoot the ball much better in the second half. Williamson scored 14 points while shooting 5-8 from the field. Forward Mekhi Lowery would shoot 6-6 from the field, scoring 12 points, and Tejada would score 11 points in the second half. But the Tigers defensive woes from the first half would continue.

The Retrievers would shoot 51% from the field and 40% from three. The Tigers could not stop UMBC, as they had four players score over double digits, including a game-high 22 points from guard Marcus Banks Jr. UMBC would win the game 84-71, improving to 6-5 on the season, while the Tigers fall to 4-6.

The Tigers’ communication on both sides of the floor was poor. Something that they wish to clean up with a week off until their next game. “It’s a work in progress,” said O’Connell. “With so many guys not being available for practice, I don’t want to make excuses, but guys being sick, guys being injured, so now getting our group back together, that’s where days of practice over this next week will certainly help clear up some of those communication issues.”

The Tigers have until December 14th to clean up any mistakes from this game as they take on Duquesne in the LeBron James Classic at 6 p.m.