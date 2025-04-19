Tigers suffers worst loss since 2021, 22-0 against Seahawks

By Tommy Pelle, Deputy Sports Editor

On a beautiful afternoon at Schuerholz Park the Towson Tigers took on the UNCW Seahawks in game two of their weekend three-game series. In brutal fashion, the Tigers dropped game two 22-0.

Towson entered the game on a three-game losing streak and losers of six of their past seven. After losing the first game of the series 12-3, the Tigers were looking to set up a rubber match on Saturday afternoon.

As you could tell from the final score, the Seahawks did all the scoring in this one.

The Seahawks got started in the first inning after shortstop Kevin Jones scored two runs on an RBI single. Towson starter Max Simpson was able to limit that damage by striking out Alec DeMartino with runners on the corner.

UNCW would tack on three more runs in the top of the second, headed by a leadoff first-pitch homer from designated hitter Cole Nelson, making it a 5-0 ballgame.

In the top of the fourth, the flood gates opened at Schuerholz Park.

The Seahawks scored nine runs on five hits in the frame, growing their lead to 14-0. Nelson’s second homer of the day headlined the offensive onslaught.

In the bottom of the fourth Towson looked to start chipping away at the deficit. A leadoff double from catcher Brian Heckelman was the Tigers first hit of the game. However, Heckelman would be left stranded.

UNCW continued to pile on the runs, while Towson would fail to even get runners on base. While the Seahawks plated another eight runs in the last three innings, Towson would only manage two more base runners.

Towson’s 22-0 loss is the Tigers worst loss since opening day in 2021, when the Tigers lost 23-1 to Western Carolina University.

Heckelman, Taye Robinson and MJ Phillips were the only Tigers who managed to get a hit. Nick Karls had Towson’s best pitching performance, throwing one scoreless inning with a strikeout.

Towson’s record is now 13-26. Towson wraps up their three-game series against UNCW on April 19, with first pitch scheduled for 1 pm.