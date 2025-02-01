Tigers Take Down Archrival Delaware Blue Hens in Much Needed Win, 62-48

By: D’Mari Dreher-Smith, Sports Editor and Kylie Jones, Staff Writer

Following an 0-2 stretch on the road, the Towson Tigers have returned home to face a familiar foe in the Blue Hens from Delaware. The Tigers, who are ranked just one spot above the Blue Hens, look to capitalize on Delaware’s three game losing streak and hope to work their way up in the conference.

Both teams would struggle to get things going offensively to start the game. After some back-and-forth missed shots, a three pointer from Delaware native India Johnston would build some momentum in the Tigers favor, but the Blue Hens fought back.

After a media timeout, the Tigers were able to cut the Blue Hens scoring run short, going on a run of their own, but finished the quarter trailing, 16-13.

Delaware would quickly take control of the second quarter, scoring the first 10 for themselves and not leaving anything behind for Towson, who were now in a 13 point rut.

Towson once again struggled to find their way to the rim, but their scoring drought was finally broken by a layup from Anasia Staton. Leye and Staton would each add one more basket, followed by a pair of made free throws by Turner to end the half 27-21, with the Tigers lagging ind.

The Tigers won the rebounding battle for the half, 20-17, which has been a major point of emphasis in their play. Their shot selection, however, continued to be flawed as they headed into the half shooting just 26.7% from the field.

Towson would start the second half sloppily, but a series of layups split between the Tigers followed by an exciting three-pointer from Johnston would lift the energy inside of TU Arena, as the Tigers were now within just one point of the Blue Hens.

Khady Leye would hit one in the paint for Towson, bringing the game to a 36-36 draw. Both teams would throw punches back and forth, with the Tigers coming out on top to finish the third quarter 42-41.

“When I come into the game I’m ready to play no matter what,” said Leye. “I was kind of struggling today but that didn’t stop me.”

The fourth quarter would open with two explosive plays by Johnston, who was now dominating the floor. The Tigers took early control of the quarter, causing Delaware to lose their cool, resulting in a technical foul.

“I’ve had a string of okay performances, but I knew the ball would have to fall at some point,” said Johnston.

Towson’s Kayla Morris would come up big time, collecting boards on both sides of the floor, and contributing a crucial block and bucket for the Tigers. Morris’ strong performance coincided with a series of executed shots by Johnston that would bring the fans to their feet.

“I’m very happy for India because she is always putting in the work,” said Head Coach Laura Harper. “People don’t see the work she puts in during shootaround and she’s always getting her reps in.”

With four minutes left, Towson would remain on top by nine, and looked to close out the game against Delaware. A putback by Turner would bring the Tigers lead to double digits, and Johnston would seal it with another three pointer. A final basket from Staton would cap off the 62-48 victory for Towson, proving that the Fightin’ Blue Hens simply did not have enough fight left to overcome the Tigers.

Leaders for Towson included India Johnston who led the team in scoring with 23 points, Anasia Staton who managed a double-double performance with 10 points and 11 rebounds, and Khady Leye with 10 points. Working on the glass for the Tigers included Semaya Turner with eight rebounds and Kayla Morris with six of her own which helped in beating the Blue Hens on the boards 47-25.

The Tigers will head to Philadelphia to take on the Drexel Dragons this Sunday, Feb. 2, at 2 p.m.