Tigers Take Down Sixth-Seeded Elon to Advance to Semifinal

By: Kylie Jones, Staff Writer

The Tigers shocked the 6th seeded Elon Phoenix to secure a spot in the semifinals of the CAA tournament.

The Tigers, who previously fell to the Phoenix during the regular season, look to capitalize off of the momentum built from their 67-44 win against Northeastern yesterday, while Elon hasn’t played in almost a full week.

Though the Tigers came out aggressive in the first quarter, they would struggle with keeping the Phoenix out of the paint, which was where they were able to find success.

Towson was able to counter with their offense, however, with key buckets from India Johnston, Aminata Diakite, and Kayla Morris to put them above Elon 14-9 to end the first quarter.

The Tigers kicked off the second quarter with even more energy than the first, Nay Staton now finding her groove, and AJ Jenkins hustling big time for Towson on defense.

“We’re Towson tough,” said Head Coach Laura Harper. “We put a lot of value in our five pillars of attitude, energy, effort, discipline, and communication and AJ exemplifies each and every one of them.”

Khady Leye recorded her second block of the game, but her aggressiveness would cost her after a scrap for the ball resulted in double technical fouls, one on Leye and one on Elon’s Ava Leroux.

Despite the Tigers’ effort, Elon would go on a 7-0 run to close out the first half with a 27-27 draw.

Elon took the first two buckets of the second half, but the Tigers responded with two of their own.

Semaya Turner, a key aggressor for Towson, left the game with an apparent injury, leaving the other Tigers to step up.

With the teams still at a draw, Johnston would hit a three-pointer to close the third, Tigers now leading by three.

“She’s doing what conference players do,” said Harper. “I’m just proud of the selfless and wonderful play from India.”

An intense fourth quarter would now ensue, with both teams grasping for a spot in the semifinal.

Jenkins would step things up on defense, adding a block and a steal, making her presence on the court known. Johsnton would add a pair of pull-up jumpers and two free throws to put the Tigers up 46-40 with five minutes to go.

Elon, now in a full court press, would grapple back to put themselves within one, but it wouldn’t be enough to stop the Tigers as they went on to score seven free throws in the final minutes to finish on top, 53-47. This landed them a spot in the CAA semifinals.

India Johnston was the standout from the game, matching her career high of 24 points.

“I wanted respect on my name,” said Johnston. “The work is always going to win and I put it in day-in and day-out and it’s going to keep showing.”

The Tigers will take on the Campbell Camels tomorrow, March 14, at 8:30 p.m. in the semifinal round of the CAA Women’s basketball tournament at TU Arena.