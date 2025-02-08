Tigers Topple Over Hampton in Bounce-Back Victory, 70-54

By: Kylie Jones, Staff Writer and Henry Ortiz, Contributing Writer

After a short road trip and close loss to Drexel, the Towson Tigers returned home to take on the Hampton Pirates. Just two weeks ago, the Tigers found themselves in a battle on the road against Hampton, ultimately losing 61-58. Today, Towson looks to bounce back on their home court and play a more advantageous game in order to take the win and get back on track for the remainder of the season.

Towson opened up with two consecutive turnovers–a major problem in their last contest against Hampton. After an early substitution, Khady Leye would enter the game and score two straight at the rim for the Tigers, making her presence known.

India Johnston scored the next two baskets for Towson, but turnovers would continue to hurt the Tigers. Despite giving up seven turnovers in the first, Towson was able to edge the lead to finish the quarter above Hampton, 13-11.

Staton sparked the Tigers’ momentum to start the second quarter, sinking a jumper and adding a layup for Towson. Aminata Diakite then made her first appearance on the floor, hitting a fouled jumper and converting on the free throw to give Towson a 21-13 lead. The Pirates then went on a run of their own to make the score 21-20, and sent the Tigers to a timeout.

With three minutes to go in the first half, Wakefield would drain one from beyond the arc to cap off Towson’s 8-2 run, which was halted after Hampton responded with a three of their own. A final bucket from Hampton would end the second quarter with a score of 31-27, Tigers taking the narrow lead.

Leye opened the second half with the first bucket, knocking one down in the paint. An offensive rebound and put-back from guard Sharia Baynes added another two points for the Tigers. Another jumper from Johnston would force the Pirates into a timeout.

Now up by 10, Towson faced a full court press from Hampton, but this only seemed to fuel the Tigers more. A Sharia Baynes three pointer ignited TU Arena and was able to keep momentum going for Towson. Bristol would then secure an offensive board to add two more points for the Tigers who seemed fully energized on the floor.

In response to Hampton’s defense, Staton explained, “We knew we had to try to move the ball as quickly as possible to get the advantage on offense.”

Morris and Bristol each worked one in at the rim for the Tigers, who were now atop Hampton 46-33 with less than three minutes to go in the quarter. A Staton three-pointer from the corner excited the crowd and led the Tigers to close out the third quarter with a score of 50-38.

The fourth quarter displayed a dominant performance from Semaya Turner. She began with a fouled drive and the converted free throw to finish the play. Then, off of a steal from Johnston, Turner capitalized with another layup and the and-one finish. Turner would drop in two more buckets for the Tigers, putting Towson up by 15 with just under five minutes to go.

“I knew I had to attack in order for us to win,” said Turner. “When I have more energy and I’m at my best my teammates feed off of that and play really well.”

A series of last minute foul efforts from Hampton aimed to stop the clock would prove not useful as the Tigers remained on top. Staton would sink in another from three, this time drawing the foul and finishing at the line to close out scoring for the Tigers. The Tigers were able to finish the game on top with a score of 70-54, sending the Pirates of Hampton back to Virginia.

Standouts for Towson included Anasia Staton leading the charge with 18 points and three three-pointers. Khady Leye was just one rebound shy of a double-double performance boasting 11 points and nine rebounds. Turner added 11 points of her own for Towson, while Johnston had nine. Kayla Morris contributed eight rebounds for the Tigers to win the rebounding battle 48-28. Morris also delivered four blocks.

“Kayla [Morris] anchors our defense and that’s something we’re confident in,” said Head Coach Laura Harper. “As she continues to find her flow offensively, we know this will be something that we can get from her.”

The Tigers next face-off is against Elon at home on Sunday, Feb. 9th at 1 p.m.