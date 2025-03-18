Tiger’s Women’s Basketball Season Comes to Close after Semifinal Loss to Campbell

By: Kylie Jones, Staff Writer

The Towson Tigers women’s basketball season came to a close after falling to Campbell in the semifinal round of the CAA tournament, 73-54.

This game marked the Camels postseason debut, while the Tigers already gained momentum from the two wins they attained in prior rounds. In a regular season bout between the two teams, the Tigers only fell short by one point.

A key player for the Tigers, guard Semaya Turner, would sit out tonight due to an injury she sustained in last night’s game against Elon.

“Semaya is the heart and soul– the glue of our defense,” said Head Coach Laura Harper. “She’s our energy, but we’re not here to make excuses.”

Towson struggled offensively to start, but a substitution that brought Nay Staton into the game would help the Tigers gain traction as she quickly added two jumpers

Both teams would go on a two minute scoring drought, which came to a close with a pull-up jumper from India Johnston. Khady Leye would close out scoring in the first with a layup and the foul, bringing Towson within two points heading into the second quarter.

The Tigers defense was able to hold the Camels scoreless in the first two and a half minutes of the second. Johnston kicked things off on the offensive side with a dribble pull-up.

Campbell fought back, however, going on a 9-2 run to extend their lead.

Now in a six point deficit, it was Leye, Staton, and Kayla Morris who would add key buckets to battle back.

This battle was short lived, however, as the Camels scored six straight to put themselves up 33-25 to close the first half of play.

“I felt like we punched, and they made a punch that we weren’t able to sustain,” said Harper.

Johnston hit a fouled three-pointer to kick off second half scoring for the Tigers, which was then followed by a jumper from Staton.

It would be the Tigers’ turnovers and inability to convert shots that would send Campbell on a 15-0 scoring run, leaving Towson in a 23 point rut. Johnston and Staton would each add another three, but would close out the third far behind, 60-36.

The Tigers would fight back after the Camels lead stretched as far as 25, going on a 13-7 run, with key buckets from Staton, Johnston, and Shariah Baynes, but there would not be enough time in regulation to finish out the job.

The buzzer sounded, ending the Tigers season as they took the 73-54 loss to Campbell.

“Our heads are held high just as far as our fight,” said Harper. “Now it’s time to get better.”

Johnston and Staton each added fourteen points for the Tigers, while Khady Leye managed a double-double performance of 12 points and 12 rebounds.

“It was tough, but we fought until the end,” said Staton.