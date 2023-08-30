Towson Athletics announces new media rights deal with Monumental Sports Network

By Jake Shindel, Deputy Sports Editor

Towson University’s Athletics Department announced a four-sport media rights deal with Monumental Sports Network, a regional network of Monumental Sports & Entertainment (MSE), which bought NBC Sports Washington last year. NBC Sports Washington is getting rebranded as Monumental Sports Network in September.

The deal includes coverage of Towson football, volleyball and men’s and women’s basketball. Towson’s Athletics Director Steve Eigenbrot said the deal with MSE is an “incredible opportunity.”

“Having a partner like Monumental really allows Towson to get the most out of our TV rights and make the most of our role as the ‘front porch’ for this institution,” Eigenbrot said. “Having four football home games and three of our volleyball matches on television this fall is an incredible opportunity to expose the community to our brand. We appreciate Monumental for making this possible and look forward to growing the relationship even further into our winter season and beyond.”

Monumental Sports Network will show three Towson volleyball games this weekend as part of the Towson Invitational.

Towson football will have four out of five home games this season shown on Monumental Sports Network, with the first one coming on Sept. 9, the team’s home opener against Monmouth. Because of the deal, Towson rescheduled the Oct. 28 game at home against Delaware for 1 p.m.

“It gives us great exposure we love having,” Towson football head coach Pete Shinnick said in a press release. “Any time that we can showcase what we are doing in that type of setting for that amount of games is a huge advantage for Towson University and Towson football.”

Monumental Sports Network’s schedule for Towson men’s and women’s basketball coverage will be released once the conference schedules come out. Monumental Sports Network also has the option to show out-of-conference games for both basketball teams.

In February, the Coastal Athletic Association (CAA) announced a new media rights deal with FloSports and CBS Sports, allowing each member institution to create local linear television distribution deals. Because the CBS Sports deal is with the conference, CBS Sports has priority in selecting Towson basketball games over Monumental Sports Network.

All Towson games will still be broadcast on FloSports, in addition to some games on Monumental Sports Network and CBS Sports.

This is a breaking news story and may be updated.

